College Basketball Rankings: Contending teams which exceed key metrics entering NCAA Tournament

As March Madness takes center stage in the NCAA Tournament, the Offensive and Defensive Ratings at KenPom continue to shift with big-time matchups that set the tone for the later rounds. The group of teams that sits inside the Top 10 and Top 25 of both categories could provide a hint at the top contenders.

College basketball features many analytic models that aim to not only predict the results of each matchup but also the ultimate champion by assigning numbers to the offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency, strength of schedule, and a variety of other factors. KenPom, created by Ken Pomeroy, has long been one of the most respected metrics for its historic accuracy.

KenPom assigns value to each team using a number of factors, including the offensive and defensive efficiency. The top contenders can then be sorted based on their performance on each end of the floor, with those able to make their way toward the top in both likely to find a high spot in the rankings.

Historically, many of college basketball’s top contenders have ranked inside the Top 25 of both KenPom categories, with a large portion inside the Top 10 of both. Here is a look at the current season, based on data entering the NCAA Tournament.

Duke – No. 1 at KenPom

ORtg: 4 | DRtg: 2

Duke fell back to No. 2 in defensive efficiency but jumped to No. 4 in offensive efficiency, enough to stay above Michigan for the top overall spot. The Blue Devils have lost their plus-40 mark in Net Rating, but are still well above plus-35.

Arizona – No. 2 at KenPom

ORtg: 5 | DRtg: 3

Arizona currently sits at No. 2 overall in KenPom’s rankings, jumping Michigan as it enters the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats remain in an elite category of teams that have a Net Rating above plus-35 in the postseason.

Michigan – No. 3 at KenPom

ORtg: 8 | DRtg: 1

Michigan took a tumble in the offensive efficiency numbers after a loss against Purdue, dropping it to No. 3 overall. The Wolverines rise to No. 1 in defensive efficiency despite the loss.

Florida – No. 4 at KenPom

ORtg: 9 | DRtg: 6

Florida remains in the Top 10 category, even after a loss in the SEC Tournament. The Gators have fallen out of the exclusive plus-35 Net Rating category, however, leaving them below the other 1-seeds.

Dropped out: N/A

Top 25 in ORtg | DRtg

Houston – No. 5 at KenPom

ORtg: 14 | DRtg: 5

Iowa State – No. 6 at KenPom

ORtg: 21 | DRtg: 4

Michigan State – No. 9 at KenPom

ORtg: 24 | DRtg: 13

Iowa State and Michigan State both got back into this mix after dropping out in recent weeks. The two make up a small second-tier which has continued to shrink as the season reaches the final stages.

Dropped Out: N/A