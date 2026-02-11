College Basketball Rankings: Contending teams which exceed key metrics in Week 15

College basketball features many analytic models which aim to not only predict the results of each matchup, but the ultimate champion by assigning numbers to the offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency, strength of schedule, and a variety of other factors. KenPom, created by Ken Pomeroy, has long been one of the most respected metrics for its historic accuracy.

KenPom assigns value to each team using a number of factors, including the offensive and defensive efficiency. The top contenders can then be sorted based on their performance on each end of the floor, with those able to make their way toward the top in both likely to find a high spot in the rankings.

Historically, college basketball’s top contenders have ranked inside the Top 25 of KenPom’s offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency categories, with a large portion inside the Top 10 of both. Here is a look at the current season, based on data through 15 weeks of college basketball.

Michigan – No. 1 at KenPom

ORtg: 5 | DRtg: 1

Michigan not only meets the Top 25 and Top 10 thresholds, they are the only team in college basketball which sits inside the Top Five of both metrics. The Wolverines are also No. 1 in defensive efficiency, with the past four teams to top the chart finishing in the Sweet 16 or better. However, no team with the best DRtg has won the national title since Louisville in 2013.

Arizona – No. 2 at KenPom

ORtg: 7 | DRtg: 2

Arizona currently ranks inside the Top 10 of both metrics, with the defense ranked higher than the offense. The Wildcats unbeaten run ended against Kansas on Monday, but it did not cost them severely in the analytic models.

Duke – No. 3 at KenPom

ORtg: 8 | DRtg: 3

Duke currently sits at No. 3 in defensive efficiency and No. 8 in offensive efficiency while playing a significantly slower tempo than the two teams above. The Blue Devils are solidly third across the KenPom data with cushion before the chasing pack.

Houston – No. 5 at KenPom

ORtg: 4 | DRtg: 9

Houston currently sits at No. 5 overall in KenPom’s rankings, but has the No. 4 offense and No. 9 defense. It is a rare mark for the Cougars over recent seasons, with the offense rated better than the defense. The are the only team ranked in the Top 10 of both metrics which has an offense above the defense.

Iowa State – No. 6 at KenPom

ORtg: 10 | DRtg: 8

Iowa State barely makes the cut for the Top 10 threshold, sitting at No. 10 on offense and No. 8 on defense. The Cyclones have the closest gap between where they rank on each end of the floor of any top team this season, with both sides of the ball contributing evenly to their success.

Top 25 in ORtg | DRtg

Illinois – No. 4 at KenPom

ORtg: 1 | DRtg: 22

Florida – No. 7 at KenPom

ORtg: 14 | DRtg: 6

Gonzaga – No. 13 at KenPom

ORtg: 21 | DRtg: 14

Vanderbilt – No. 14 at KenPom

ORtg: 15 | DRtg: 19

Virginia – No. 16 at KenPom

ORtg: 19 | DRtg: 21

Iowa – No. 18 at KenPom

ORtg: 20 | DRtg: 23