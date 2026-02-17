College Basketball Rankings: Contending teams which exceed key metrics in Week 16

Over the past week, several upset losses by top teams have brought big changes to the analytic world, including the Offensive and Defensive Ratings at KenPom. The group of teams which sits inside the Top 10 of both categories dropped by two, with no new entries. Meanwhile, many teams entered and exited the Top 25.

College basketball features many analytic models which aim to not only predict the results of each matchup, but the ultimate champion by assigning numbers to the offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency, strength of schedule, and a variety of other factors. KenPom, created by Ken Pomeroy, has long been one of the most respected metrics for its historic accuracy.

KenPom assigns value to each team using a number of factors, including the offensive and defensive efficiency. The top contenders can then be sorted based on their performance on each end of the floor, with those able to make their way toward the top in both likely to find a high spot in the rankings.

Historically, many of college basketball’s top contenders have ranked inside the Top 25 of both KenPom categories, with a large portion inside the Top 10 of both. Here is a look at the current season, based on data through 16 weeks of college basketball.

Michigan – No. 1 at KenPom

ORtg: 4 | DRtg: 1

Michigan not only meets the Top 25 and Top 10 thresholds, they are the only team in college basketball which sits inside the Top Five of both metrics. The Wolverines are also No. 1 in defensive efficiency, with the past four teams to top the chart finishing in the Sweet 16 or better. The are also on the rise, moving from No. 5 to No. 4 on offense.

Duke – No. 2 at KenPom

ORtg: 7 | DRtg: 2

Duke currently sits at No. 2 in defensive efficiency and No. 7 in offensive efficiency after moving up one spot in both categories over the past week. The Blue Devils have also moved from No. 3 to No. 2 overall at KenPom, as they continue building a resume which can matchup with anyone in college basketball.

Houston – No. 4 at KenPom

ORtg: 9 | DRtg: 5

Houston currently sits at No. 4 overall in KenPom’s rankings, even coming off a loss against Iowa State. The Cougars have seen their numbers flip, where last week the offense ranked higher than the defense, shifting up in one category and down in the other following the week. Meanwhile, they remain the second-ranked Big 12 team overall despite Arizona’s absence from this elite group.

Dropped out: Arizona, Iowa State

Top 25 in ORtg | DRtg

Arizona – No. 3 at KenPom

ORtg: 11 | DRtg: 3

Florida – No. 5 at KenPom

ORtg: 17 | DRtg: 4

Iowa State – No. 7 at KenPom

ORtg: 14 | DRtg: 6

Purdue – No. 8 at KenPom

ORtg: 2 | DRtg: 19

UConn – No. 9 at KenPom

ORtg: 22 | DRtg: 11

Gonzaga – No. 10 at KenPom

ORtg: 19 | DRtg: 13

Vanderbilt – No. 12 at KenPom

ORtg: 15 | DRtg: 19

Texas Tech – No. 16 at KenPom

ORtg: 15 | DRtg: 25

Dropped Out: Illinois, Virginia, Iowa