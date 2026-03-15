College Basketball Rankings: ESPN releases updated BPI entering Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday has arrived. March Madness is just days away, and in turn ESPN has updated its BPI once more before the bracket’s reveal.

Some of the biggest movers include BYU, who fell to Houston in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament after playing three games in three days. Virginia moved up three spots after its run to the ACC championship, falling just short of top-ranked Duke. Meanwhile, Florida, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama, Kansas, Texas Tech and Kentucky are all trending downward.

The top three remain unchanged. With this in mind, below you can find the full ESPN BPI rankings ahead of March Madness:

Duke enters March Madness on an 11-game win streak and is coming off its third ACC title in four seasons. With a head-to-head win over Michigan, they are largely expected to earn the No. 1 overall seed when the bracket is revealed.

The Blue Devils are led by star freshman and ACC Player of the Year Cam Boozer. Boozer leads Duke in points (22.5), rebounds (10.2) and assists (4.2) per game this season.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates making the game winning shot against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Michigan will look to sweep the Big Ten Championships on Sunday with a win over Purdue in the conference tournament title game. The Wolverines previously won the regular season title by four whole games.

Star Yaxel Lendeborg punched Michigan’s ticket to the final after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer in a tie game with less than a second left in regulation. They’ll take on Purdue, but many see them as a lock along the No. 1-seed line regardless.

Arizona held off Houston 79-74 on Saturday to claim the first Big 12 Conference Tournament in program history, and third overall (Pac-12, 2022 and 2024) in the last four years. They also completed the sweep of their conference’s championships this season.

The third lock along the top line, many see Arizona as a legitimate national championship contender. With multiple future NBA players on its roster, it’s hard to argue against the Wildcats after the season they’ve put together.

Arizona held strong against the Cougars in the Big 12 title game, but that doesn’t take away from another stellar season for Houston under Kelvin Sampson. Before falling to the Wildcats, Houston beat Kansas by 22 and held the Jayhawks to 47 points.

While they’re No. 4 in ESPN’s BPI, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi is projecting the Cougars to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Had they beaten Arizona, a No. 1 seed may have been in their future.

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden watches against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

The reigning national champions were arguably the hottest team in college basketball heading into conference championship week. However, they didn’t show up to the SEC Tournament in the way many expected.

While they handled their business against Kentucky, Florida shot 3-20 from deep and went on a 8:50 scoring drought in the second half. In their semifinal against Vanderbilt, the Gators trailed by as many as 23 points before losing 91-74. Despite this, Joe Lunardi pointed to their full body of work this season as to why they should still receive a No. 1 seed.

Iowa State jumped two spots in ESPN’s BPI after an impressive showing in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Cyclones got the short end of the stick with a No. 5 seed due to a three-way tiebreaker with Kansas and Texas Tech, but made the most of their opportunity.

They’d defeat Arizona State and Texas Tech by a combined 71 points in their first two matchups. It took a buzzer-beater by Arizona to knock Iowa State out of the tournament.

Illinois had a short-lived stay in the Big Ten Tournament after falling to Wisconsin 91-88 in overtime in their opening quarterfinal matchup. Despite this, the Fighting Illini still remain Lunardi’s first No. 3 seed in his latest bracket update.

Still, Illinois has lost three of its last five games heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Illini will look to turn their recent fortunes around with a strong showing against a lower-seeded team in round one next week.

James Snook | Imagn Images

Other than a couple of hiccups in WCC play, Gonzaga cruised past its competition this season. Its 40-point loss to Michigan, along with a loss to Portland, who finished 15-19, and Saint Mary’s, keeps them as a No. 4 seed as it stands.

While it’s quite hard to find quality wins over NCAA Tournament teams in their conference, that’s why Gonzaga loaded its non-conference slate. They have wins over both Alabama and Kentucky — both won by double digits including a 35-point win over UK in Rupp Arena.

The preseason No. 1 team has had some ups and downs this season. In the end, they have a chance to prove why they received that rankings while slaying a giant in Michigan during the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday.

Sunday will be the Boilermakers’ fourth game in four days after beating Northwestern, Nebraska and UCLA consecutively. This comes after they lost to Wisconsin — who nearly took down the Wolverines in the semifinal — 97-93 in the regular season finale.

The Huskies head into the NCAA Tournament coming off a 72-52 loss to St. John’s in the Big East title game. UConn has now split their four games so far in March after a loss to Marquette during the regular season finale.

Lunardi had UConn on the No. 1-seed line until their loss to the Golden Eagles when Florida jumped them. They’ll likely stay there after their largest defeat of the season on Saturday.

ESPN BPI No. 11-25

11. Louisville (23-10) —

12. Tennessee (22-11) —

13. Michigan State (25-7) —

14. Vanderbilt (26-7) +1

15. Alabama (23-9) -1

16. St. John’s (28-6) —

17. Nebraska (26-6) —

18. BYU (23-11) +4

19. Arkansas (25-8) +1

20. Virginia (29-5) +3

21. Kansas (23-10) -2

22. Texas Tech (22-10) -4

23. Kentucky (21-13) -2

24. Wisconsin (24-10) —

25. UCLA (23-11) —