College basketball rankings: ESPN releases version 3.0 of way-too-early Top 25

The latest college basketball way-too-early rankings are here from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. The latest top 25 (version 3.0) features some notable shifts in the rankings.

Of course, it’s only the start of June, so a lot can change between now and November. That’s right, we’re still five-plus months away from a new college basketball season.

Enjoy the summer first, folks, but we can wet your appetite for hoops. Here are the way-too-early rankings from ESPN.

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Florida tops the way-too-early rankings per ESPN. With guys like Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon returning to the lineup, the Gators will be in contention for a national title.

Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar are also back. The projected starting lineup is rounded out with Rueben Chinyelu and Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen could receive a waiver to play another year.

The Blue Devils are next up in the way-too-early rankings from ESPN. Funny enough, Borzello argued this might be the deepest team in college basketball.

Jon Scheyer has three starters back from last year’s team and he even dipped into the portal. Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is now in Durham. That couples with an elite recruiting class, so Duke should be in the title mix as well.

The 2026 national champions come in at No. 3 in ESPN’s way-too-early rankings. The Wolverines haven’t budged in these offseason rankings, but they could rise as we get closer to next season.

Michigan lost its frontcourt, but Dusty May reloaded with Moustapha Thiam, JP Estrella and Jalen Reed in the portal. Not only that, Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are back and the Wolverines welcome in star freshman Brandon McCoy.

Andrej Stojakovic highlights the returnees for Illinois next season. It wasn’t without drama as he flirted with the NBA Draft, though.

Illinois is a steady top five team in the way-too-early rankings from ESPN and it will look to make another Final Four in 2027. Other returnees include David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis.

The Huskies round out ESPN’s way-too-early top five, so nothing’s changed in this version. This will be a new-look lineup for Dan Hurley and crew, though.

Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins are back in the backcourt, arguably the nation’s best. Impact transfers Nikolas Khamenia (Duke) and Najai Hines (Seton Hall) should be key contributors and perhaps what could take UConn deep in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN bumped up Tennessee into the top 10 of its way-too-early rankings due to what could be an elite offense next year. The question will be whether the Volunteers’ regular top five defense will stay that elite.

Rick Barnes added a lot through the transfer portal: Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) and Dai Dai Ames (Cal). This could very well be the best offense in the country!

How about Rick Pitino and company rising 12 spots in ESPN’s way-too-early rankings? Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou is a big reason why, giving the Red Storm a premier player on the wing.

Ian Jackson, who averaged 9.6 points per game last year, could potentially find another gear. Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman averaged 16.5 points last year and is a major addition for St. John’s.

The Spartans have an elite recruiting class coming in for next season, but their spot in the top 10 of the way-too-early rankings is predicated on what they bring back. Five of Michigan State’s top seven are back on the floor for 2026-27.

The returnees are led by Jeremy Fears Jr., who pulled out of the NBA Draft process at the deadline. Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Coen Carr and Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke round out the projected starting five.

Sean Miller and Texas landed two top transfer portal players in Isaiah Johnson (Colorado) and David Punch (TCU) to beef up the roster. The Longhorns moved down two spots, but are still in the top 10 of the way-too-early rankings.

Additional transfers for Texas include Mikey Lewis (Saint Mary’s), Elyjah Freeman (Auburn) and Amari Evans (Tennessee). Let’s not forget incoming freshman Austin Goosby and returning center Matas Vokietaitis.

To finish the top 10 of the way-too-early rankings, Arizona stayed put. Koa Peat stayed in the NBA Draft, so the Wildcats will feel the loss.

Still, returning starters Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas make for a great backcourt. Caleb Holt highlights the recurring class and transfers Derek Dixon (North Carolina) and JJ Mandaquit (Washington) round out a really good top end of the roster.

ESPN reveals version 3.0 of way-too-early Top 25

11. Arkansas (-5)

12. USC (+2)

13. Louisville (+2)

14. Virginia (+3)

15. Alabama (-7)

16. Houston (-4)

17. Gonzaga (-7)

18. Vanderbilt (-5)

19. Miami (+2)

20. Missouri

21. Nebraska (-5)

22. Kansas (NR)

23. Iowa State (-5)

24. Purdue (-2)

25. North Carolina (NR)