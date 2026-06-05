College basketball rankings: FOX Sports shakes up their Top 25 after NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline has came and went. That means rosters are close to being locked in for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

It’s time to start separating the best of the best from the rest of the sport. With that in mind, FOX Sports’ Casey Jacobsen has released his latest Top 25.

There’s some usual suspects at the top, but there’s certainly some surprises, especially in the Top 10. Check out the FOX Sports analyst’s picks below, and see where your favorite team ended up.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

The kings of college basketball two years ago are back at it again, claiming the top spot in the sport at FOX Sports after returning some key players. Thomas Haugh is back, as is Alex Condon. The latest news? Center Rueben Chinyelu will also return after testing the NBA Draft waters.

That gives Florida four of five starters back from a team that was a No. 1 seed this season. The top bench scorers have also returned, making the Gators a formidable group entering next season.

Illinois returns virtually its entire frontcourt, which was a pretty good outfit during the 2025-26 college basketball season. The Ivisics are one of the better duos in the country, and Andrej Stojakovic is also back after testing the NBA Draft waters.

Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks should help replace the loss of Keaton Wagler, while recruit Quentin Coleman is considered one of the nation’s best. This is a strong overall group returning.

Michigan isn’t in the top spot in the top 25 following its national title win, but Florida, Illinois and Duke shouldn’t exactly be celebrating, as the Wolverines are close behind. Replacing the frontcourt led by Aday Mara and Morez Johnson won’t be easy, but the Wolverines have snagged a trio of transfers there.

Meanwhile, point guard Elliott Cadeau and budding star Trey McKenney are both back. Dusty May has proven he can build a winner. Does he have the right combination of returning talent and portal stars yet again?

Like Florida and many of the top teams in the sport, Duke is getting a healthy chunk of its roster back, though Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans are moving on to the NBA Draft. Still, the return of Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba gives the Blue Devils a strong core to work with.

Add elite Wisconsin scorer John Blackwell and Duke once again has the goods to get it done. Cameron Williams is one of the top incoming prospects in the country.

Louisville has shown they’re not afraid to spend in the name of success. It started with Flory Bidunga, as the former Kansas star was sought after and chose the Cardinals to continue his college basketball career.

Elsewhere, Louisville landed Jackson Shelstad and Karter Knox, as well. The Cardinals will certainly be a team to watch throughout the 2026-27 season.

UConn might have found itself higher up these rankings if not for an unfortunate injury. Star guard Solo Ball will miss the 2026-27 college basketball season while recovering from a wrist injury.

Still, UConn has the pieces to replace veterans Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. effectively. Nikolas Khamenia from Duke was a top transfer portal get, as was Seton Hall’s Najai Hines. And Dan Hurley has proven time and again he knows how to produce a winning roster.

Point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is back and that’s where the conversation starts with this college basketball top 25 mainstay. The Spartans are always competitive under Tom Izzo.

More than many other teams in this list, Michigan State will be relying on a homegrown group of guys to take the next step. There are a bunch of returning pieces, not that there aren’t some talented new recruits, too. That usually bodes well for an Izzo squad.

St. John’s was already sniffing around the Top 10. Then, adding Tounde Yessoufou helped make them undeniable in the eyes of FOX Sports.

The former Baylor star averaged 18 points and six rebounds per game last season. That bodes well for Rick Pitino’s squad as they look to make their deepest run yet.

Arizona took a bit of a hit after big man Koa Peat opted to enter the NBA Draft. The Wildcats should be quite good on the perimeter, but more answers are needed on the interior following Peat’s departure.

Derek Dixon transfers in from North Carolina, while Ivan Kharchenkov returns after averaging 10.2 PPG. Big man Montiejus Krivas is back as well. Can newcomers Caleb Holt and Cameron Holmes make an immediate impact?

Gonzaga was once again very, very good during the 2025-26 season. The team lost only four games, winning an NCAA Tournament game to reach the Round of 32 before losing to a red-hot Texas team.

The Zags return three of their top five scorers, including Braden Huff, who scored 17.8 points per game in 25.4 minutes per contest. A handful of elite transfers should help round out the roster next winter.

Rest of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.