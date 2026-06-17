College basketball rankings: Ohio State makes major jump in CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 after landing LJ Smith

Jake Diebler got some good recruiting news recently. LJ Smith will play his college basketball at Ohio State and do so a year earlier than expected. Smith reclassified to the 2026 cycle, meaning he will be in Columbus for the 2026-2027 season.

As a result, CBS Sports has produced another edition of the top 25 and 1. To no surprise, Ohio State is a big mover in the rankings. A couple of other surprising teams dipped down a few spots as a result.

Some familiar faces remain at the top, showing what could turn out to be an exciting season. So, without further ado, let’s check out the full top 25 and 1.

The competition for the preseason No. 1 team heading into next season is fierce. But CBS Sports has remained consistent with its selection thus far.

Todd Golden felt like he had the roster capable of winning a national championship last year. Now, a lot of the same key guys return for another shot.

Duke certainly will want a say in taking the top spot. For now, the Blue Devils will have to settle for second, although they are only one of two ACC teams in the top 10.

As usual, Duke is set to bring in an exciting group of freshman players. It’s the work they have done through the NCAA transfer portal, though, that has plenty of people excited.

Yes, the defending national champions are all the way down at No. 3. Michigan is going to be replacing a ton of talent heading into the title defence. No singular day will highlight that more than the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dusty May‘s staff did not spend much time celebrating cutting down the nets. Getting to work for ’26=27 became an instant priority.

Illinois has seemingly unlocked something with Brad Underwood. Making the Final Four was a massive accomplishment for the program. Nobody is looking to slow down the momentum either.

The name of the game for the Fighting Illini was retention. A lot of familiar faces will be back in the lineup, making them No. 4 for CBS Sports.

UConn almost won a national championship without really clicking. A miracle win in the Elite Eight propelled them into the Final Four, falling just a few minutes short of another national championship.

Now, the goal is to replicate the success. The Huskies just hope to do so in more impressive fashion, looking for more consistency.

Michigan State continues to stick to its guns when it comes to roster building. Not much movement is going to come out of the transfer portal for them. Instead, it’s about developing through the high school ranks.

Some top names return to East Lansing, along with another great freshman class. CBS Sports is confident the Spartans will be able to put it all together.

Sean Miller did not know if Texas would hear its name called on Selection Sunday. The committee sent them to Dayton, beginning a magical run. Not one people in Austin expected, which only builds the excitement.

A full offseason for Miller means he gets time to find quality players. This will come both through the recruiting ranks and the transfer portal.

Losing some guys to the NBA has Arizona lower on this list than it could have been. Still, you will be hard-pressed to find a talent accumulator in the country quite like Tommy Lloyd.

Five-Star Plus+ guard Caleb Holt stands out more than anyone. Arizona will have plenty of guys capable of making it the Big 12’s top preseason team.

For the longest time, Gonzaga found itself in the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend. In fact, the streak went on for a decade, removing the canceled event in 2020. Quite the achievement the Bulldogs are hoping to get back to.

Mark Few certainly appears to have the squad capable of doing so. They remain at No. 9 in the CBS Sports top 25 and 1.

Success is nothing new for Virginia — the style is just a little different. Ryan Odom impressed in a big way in his first season at UVA, getting the Hoos back into ACC contention.

Many believe they will be even better moving forward. The roster is worthy of a top-10 ranking and second among teams in the conference.

Rest of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1