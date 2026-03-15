College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after conference tournaments

The AP Poll Top 25 will see its last release before the season ends and a national champion is crowned. Heading into the NCAA Tournament, there are sure to be plenty changes to the rankings after big conference tournament upsets and hot postseason starts.

The high-major champions include Duke, Arizona, Arkansas, Purdue and St. John’s. Meanwhile, multiple mid-major conference which had teams inside the AP Poll saw upset results and surprise winners.

After the 19th week of the college basketball season wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Duke (Last Week: 1)

Duke will keep their spot atop the AP Poll Top 25 after running the table to win the ACC Tournament. With wins over Florida State, Clemson and Virginia, the Blue Devils left no doubt.

2. Arizona (Last Week: 2)

Arizona finished with a Big 12 title, running the table in their conference tournament to hold onto the second spot in the rankings. The Wildcats faced UCF, Iowa State and Houston.

3. Michigan (Last Week: 3)

Michigan lost in the Big Ten championship game, but will not move in the new AP Poll. The Wolverines picked up wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin on their way to meeting Purdue.

4. Florida (Last Week: 5)

Florida did not lift the SEC Tournament title, but will remain inside the Top 10 of the latest AP Poll anyway. The Gators beat Kentucky before falling against eventual runner-up Vanderbilt.

5. Houston (Last Week: 7)

Houston made it to the championship game in the Big 12 before taking a loss. The Cougars won games against BYU and Kansas before losing against Arizona.

6. UConn (Last Week 4)

UConn made it to the final of the Big East Tournament, but was unable to lift the trophy. The Huskies fell once again against St. John’s after beating Xavier and Georgetown.

7. Iowa State (Last Week: 6)

Iowa State picked up multiple wins in the Big 12 Tournament before bowing out. The Cyclones beat Arizona State and Texas Tech before losing against Arizona.

8. Gonzaga (Last Week: 12)

Gonzaga lifted the WCC Tournament title, making them a candidate to move up in this week’s AP Poll. They beat Oregon State and Santa Clara on the way to lifting the trophy.

9. St. John’s (Last Week: 18)

St. John’s secured the Big East conference championship after winning the regular season award. The Red Storm make a leap up the rankings after wins over Providence, Seton Hall and UConn.

10. Arkansas (Last Week: 20)

Arkansas made a run to the SEC title, with big wins which could see them make a massive leap in the AP Poll Top 25 this week. The Razorbacks took down Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt on the way to the championship.

Predicting 11-25



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11. Purdue (Last Week: 18)

12. Michigan State (Last Week: 8)

13. Illinois (Last Week: 9)

14. Virginia (Last Week: 10)

15. Nebraska (Last Week: 11)

16. Kansas (Last Week: 14)

17. Alabama (Last Week: 15)

18. Texas Tech (Last Week: 10)

19. Vanderbilt (Last Week: 22)

20. North Carolina (Last Week: 19)

21. Wisconsin (Last Week: 23)

22. St. Mary’s (Last Week: 21)

23. Louisville (Last Week: 24)

24. Tennessee (Last Week: 25)

25. BYU (Last Week: NR)

Projected to drop out: Miami (OH) (Last Week: 20)