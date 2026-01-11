College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 10, conference showdowns

The AP Poll Top 25 is set for another reset on Monday after a full week of conference matchups have set the tone for movement across the board. This part of the season is often defined by which teams split the week with a win and loss, and how it impacts their standing.

Michigan took its first loss of the season over the weekend against Wisconsin, setting them up for a fall in the rankings. Meanwhile, many teams beyond the Top 10 suffered conference losses, making the strength of matchups and close results even more important.

After the tenth week of the college basketball season and the first week of 2026 wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Arizona (Last Week: 1)

Arizona remains one of the few undefeated teams in the country, picking up a pair of wins against Kansas State and TCU. The Wildcats continue in Big 12 play next week with matchups against Arizona State and UCF.

2. Iowa State (Last Week: 3)

Iowa State also kept their undefeated record in tact, winning against Baylor and Oklahoma State. The next week will feature games against Kansas and Cincinnati for the Cyclones, which climb the AP Poll this week.

3. UConn (Last Week 4)

UConn needed overtime to defeat Providence in the midweek game but followed up with a convincing win against DePaul. The Huskies now prepare to face Seton Hall and Georgetown over the coming week.

4. Purdue (Last Week: 5)

Purdue picked up two Big Ten wins this week, starting with Washington and then Penn State. The Boilermakers now look ahead to games against Iowa and USC as the conference slate continues.

5. Duke (Last Week: 6)

Duke added to its resume with wins against Louisville and SMU over the past week, setting themselves up well in the ACC. The Blue Devils now prepare for a roadtrip featuring California and Stanford over the next week.

6. Michigan (Last Week: 2)

Michigan started the week with a close win over Penn State but suffered its first loss against Wisconsin to set up a drop in the AP Poll Top 25 this week. The Wolverines now look to bounce back against Washington and Oregon on the road.

7. Houston (Last Week: 7)

Houston got two important Big 12 wins this week, knocking off Texas Tech before taking care of Baylor. The Cougars now look toward West Virginia and Arizona State as they look to keep momentum and climb the AP Poll.

8. Gonzaga (Last Week: 8)

Gonzaga played just one game this week against Santa Clara, evening out from a rare three-game week before the last Top 25 update. They now look at Washington State and Seattle on the schedule next week.

9. BYU (Last Week: 9)

BYU faced one of the easiest weeks possible in the Big 12, taking care of business against Arizona State Utah. The Cougars will ramp up the conference slate next week with games against TCU and Texas Tech.

10. Nebraska (Last Week: 10)

Nebraska started the week with a close win against Ohio State and followed it up with a comeback effort against Indiana. The undefeated Cornhuskers look to Oregon and Northwestern on next week’s schedule.

Predicting 11-25



11. Vanderbilt (Last Week: 11)

12. Michigan State (Last Week: 12)

13. Illinois (Last Week: 16)

14. North Carolina (Last Week: 17)

15. Texas Tech (Last Week: 14)

16. Arkansas (Last Week: 15)

17. Virginia (Last Week: 23)

18. Florida (Last Week: NR)

19. Alabama (Last Week: 13)

20. Wisconsin (Last Week: NR)

21. Louisville (Last Week: 20)

22. Georgia (Last Week: 23)

23. Seton Hall (Last Week: NR)

24. Tennessee (Last Week: 21)

25. Iowa (Last Week: 19)

Projected to drop out: Kansas (Last Week: 22), SMU (Last Week: 24), UCF (Last Week: 25)