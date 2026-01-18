College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 11, big results

The AP Poll Top 25 is set for another reset on Monday after a full week of conference matchups which have led to a massive rankings shakeup. This part of the season is often defined by which teams split the week with a win and loss, and which teams capitalize with two wins against high-level competition.

Iowa State and Vanderbilt became the latest undefeated teams to suffer their first loss, and then both dropped a second in a row over the weekend. Meanwhile, others around them capitalized on the movement and shuffled their way up the rankings with a pair of wins.

After the eleventh week of the college basketball season and the first week of 2026 wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Arizona (Last Week: 1)

Arizona remains one of just three undefeated teams left in college basketball after beating Arizona State and UCF over the past seven days. They remain atop the AP Poll Top 25 heading into games against Cincinnati and West Virginia.

2. UConn (Last Week 3)

UConn capitalized on the losses above them, looking to move up in the AP Poll after winning against Seton Hall and Georgetown. The Huskies now prepare for Villanova and Providence as the Big East schedule continues.

3. Michigan (Last Week: 4)

Michigan bounced back after falling in the AP Poll, taking down Washington and Oregon on a West Coast roadtrip of their own. Now, the Wolverines prepare to face Indiana and Ohio State over the next seven days.

4. Purdue (Last Week: 5)

Purdue squeezed out two close games, first against Iowa and then against USC, to keep things rolling in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers look to move up again in the Top 25 next week with games against UCLA and Illinois.

5. Duke (Last Week: 6)

Duke continued its dominant run in the ACC with wins over California and Stanford on a West Coast roadtrip which lasted through the week. The Blue Devils now prepare for Wake Forest and a rematch against Louisville.

6. Houston (Last Week: 7)

Houston continues to establish itself in the top group of Big 12 teams as the AP Poll shifts following a week featuring games against West Virginia and Arizona State. The Cougars will see Texas Tech and TCU in the coming days.

7. Nebraska (Last Week: 8)

Nebraska is one of just three undefeated teams, and continues to rise up the AP Poll Top 25 this season, following wins against Oregon and Northwestern. The Cornhuskers now look to Washington and Minnesota on the schedule.

8. Iowa State (Last Week: 2)

Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season vs. Kansas, then took another loss over the weekend against Cincinnati. The Cyclones look to bounce back and get into the Big 12 mix again with games against UCF and Oklahoma State next week.

9. Gonzaga (Last Week: 9)

Gonzaga holds steady in the WCC once again, but remains at risk of opponents in bigger conferences finding big results. They will see San Francisco over the next week, providing their best chance to boost the resume.

10. Michigan State (Last Week: 12)

Michigan State projects to make a return to the Top 10 of the AP Poll this week following wins against Indiana and Washington, along with results around them. The Spartans can hold onto the ranking with games against Oregon and Maryland upcoming.

Predicting 11-25



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

11. Texas Tech (Last Week: 15)

12. Illinois (Last Week: 13)

13. BYU (Last Week: 11)

14. Virginia (Last Week: 16)

15. Alabama (Last Week: 18)

16. Florida (Last Week: 19)

17. Vanderbilt (Last Week: 10)

18. Clemson (Last Week: 22)

19. Kansas (Last Week: NR)

20. Arkansas (Last Week: 17)

21. North Carolina (Last Week: 14)

22. Louisville (Last Week: 20)

23. St. Louis (Last Week: NR)

24. Georgia (Last Week: 21)

25. Wisconsin (Last Week: NR)

Projected to drop out: Utah State (Last Week: 23), Tennessee (Last Week: 24), Seton Hall (Last Week: 25)