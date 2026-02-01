College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 13 shakeup

The AP Poll Top 25 is primed for big changes after multiple showdowns saw top-ranked teams from across the country face off with each other. The resulting wins and losses will see many rivals head in opposite directions as the rankings update.

Michigan headlined the week with wins over Nebraska and Michigan State, one of the best single-week stretches of the season by any team so far. Meanwhile, the Big 12 got big shakeups with UCF pulling off an upset, but Arizona remains on top with an undefeated record.

After the 13th week of the college basketball season and the first week of 2026 wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Arizona (Last Week: 1)

Arizona is one of two undefeated teams left in college basketball, picking up wins over BYU and Arizona State to cement themselves atop the rankings once again. The Wildcats look to keep the perfect season alive next week against Oklahoma State and Kansas.

2. Michigan (Last Week: 3)

Michigan strung together two impressive wins against Nebraska and Michigan State, making a very strong case to leap UConn in the AP Poll. The Wolverines now prepare for matchups against Penn State and Ohio State next.

3. UConn (Last Week 2)

UConn added to its resume this week with wins over Providence and Creighton, helping them keep the game atop the Big East standings and hold firm in the AP Poll. The Huskies start their charge back up the board next week against Xavier and St. John’s.

4. Duke (Last Week: 4)

Duke continues to hold firm in the rankings with wins over Louisville and Virginia Tech on the resume. The Blue Devils look to build on their run of form against Boston College before facing North Carolina for the first time this season.

5. Gonzaga (Last Week: 6)

Gonzaga’s strong season continues with a pair of valuable WCC wins against San Francisco and St. Mary’s over the past week. They now benefit from other results in the AP Poll Top 25, before facing Portland and Oregon State.

6. Illinois (Last Week: 9)

Illinois continues to rise up the board in the AP Poll Top 25, stringing together wins against Washington and Nebraska over the past week. The Fighting Illini now prepare to face Northwestern and Michigan State in the Big Ten.

7. Iowa State (Last Week: 8)

Iowa State finishes the week with wins over Colorado and Kansas State, setting up a rise in the rankings this week. The Cyclones look to keep their strong run, which has them back in the Big 12 mix, going this week against Baylor and TCU.

8. Houston (Last Week: 10)

Houston continues to make its case as one of the top teams in the Big 12 with a pair of wins, first against TCU and then Cincinnati. The Cougars will continue conference play with matchups against UCF and BYU on the schedule.

9. Nebraska (Last Week: 5)

Nebraska lost its undefeated record this week, suffering a loss against Michigan before a second straight against Illinois. The Cornhuskers look to rebound in Big Ten play next, facing once game against Rutgers for the week.

10. Michigan State (Last Week: 7)

Michigan State started the week with a win against Rutgers, but then suffered a loss at home against Michigan. The Spartans look to respond with games scheduled against Minnesota and Illinois.

Predicting 11-25



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

11. Kansas (Last Week: 14)

12. North Carolina (Last Week: 16)

13. Texas Tech (Last Week: 11)

14. Florida (Last Week: 19)

15. Purdue (Last Week: 12)

16. BYU (Last Week: 13)

17. Virginia (Last Week: 17)

18. Vanderbilt (Last Week: 18)

19. Arkansas (Last Week: 15)

20. St. Louis (Last Week: 21)

21. Clemson (Last Week: 22)

22. Louisville (Last Week: 20)

23. Miami (OH) (Last Week: 24)

24. St. John’s (Last Week: 25)

25. UCF (Last Week: NR)

Projected to drop out: Alabama (Last Week: 23)