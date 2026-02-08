College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 14 matchups

The AP Poll Top 25 is primed for big changes after multiple showdowns saw top-ranked teams from across the country face off with each other. The multitude of upsets which followed have set up massive changes.

With three of the top five teams taking losses, there was plenty opportunity for big risers in the rankings. Meanwhile, two undefeated teams kept their record clean, and others picked up big wins which could be rewarded by the voters

After the 14th week of the college basketball season and the first week of 2026 wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Arizona (Last Week: 1)

Arizona remains unbeaten, reaching 23-0 win a win over Oklahoma State in their only matchup of the week. The Wildcats now prepare for a big week, starting with a roadtrip to Kansas before facing Texas Tech.

2. Michigan (Last Week: 2)

Michigan put together a pair of dominant Big Ten wins against Penn State and Ohio State over the past week. The Wolverines now look ahead at games against Northwestern and UCLA, keeping them in the mix for the top spot in the AP Poll.

3. Iowa State (Last Week: 7)

Iowa State only played one game during the past week, surviving a late surge by Baylor to come out on top. The Cyclones ramp back up over the next seven days with Big 12 matchups set against TCU and Kansas.

4. Houston (Last Week: 8)

Houston continues to climb the AP Poll Top 25 with wins over UCF and BYU during Big 12 play. The Cougars are now set to face off against conference foes Utah and Kansas State in the next week of action.

5. UConn (Last Week 3)

UConn started the week with a win over Xavier, but took a loss against St. John’s over the weekend to send them down the AP Poll. The Huskies will look to rebound against Butler, then facing Georgetown to round out the next week.

6. Duke (Last Week: 4)

Duke split the week in ACC play, knocking off Boston College before a rivalry road loss against North Carolina. The Blue Devils will face Pittsburgh and Clemson next, as they look to rebound quickly in conference play.

7. Illinois (Last Week: 5)

Illinois misses an opportunity to rise up the board in the AP Poll Top 25, Suffering a loss against Michigan State after beating Northwestern in the midweek slate. The Fighting Illini will look to bounce back quickly with games against Wisconsin and Indiana.

8. Nebraska (Last Week: 9)

Nebraska looks to climb the AP Poll once again, bouncing back from a two-game losing streak with a win over Rutgers on the weekend. The Cornhuskers can help their case over the next week with matchups against Purdue and Northwestern.

9. Kansas (Last Week: 11)

Kansas picked up a pair of Big 12 wins over the past week, first against Texas Tech, then over Utah. The Jayhawks will face undefeated Arizona next, before a road game against Iowa State caps off a big week of action.

10. North Carolina (Last Week: 14)

North Carolina picked up two wins in ACC play over the past week, taking down Syracuse before a rivalry win over Duke helped ensure a jump in the AP Poll. Now, the Tar Heels prepare for Miami and Pittsburgh over the next week.

Predicting 11-25



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

11. Purdue (Last Week: 12)

12. Michigan State (Last Week: 10)

13. Gonzaga (Last Week: 6)

14. Florida (Last Week: 17)

15. Virginia (Last Week: 18)

16. Texas Tech (Last Week: 13)

17. St. Louis (Last Week: 19)

18. St. John’s (Last Week: 22)

19. Clemson (Last Week: 20)

20. Arkansas (Last Week: 21)

21. Vanderbilt (Last Week: 15)

22. BYU (Last Week: 16)

23. Miami (OH) (Last Week: 23)

24. Louisville (Last Week: 24)

25. Alabama (Last Week: NR)

Projected to drop out: Tennessee (Last Week: 25)