College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 15 matchups

The AP Poll Top 25 is set to see big changes as Arizona’s undefeated run comes to an end, and many other top teams drop games in a jam-packed week of results. The many results will lead to big shifts in some areas and a logjam at others.

Six of the Top 10 teams in college basketball suffered losses over the past week, leaving the door wide open for those before to make a leap. It also creates a tricky situation, as that collection of contenders weigh how much each loss sure hurt.

After the 15th week of the college basketball season and the first week of 2026 wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Michigan (Last Week: 2)

Michigan makes a return to the No. 1 spot in the projected AP Poll after wins over Northwestern and UCLA, paired with Arizona’s first loss of the season. The Wolverines now prepare to face Purdue and Duke over the next week.

2. Arizona (Last Week: 1)

Arizona started the week with its first loss of the season, falling against Kansas before beating Texas Tech. The Wildcats look to bounce back to the top spot in the AP Poll against BYU and Houston over the coming week.

3. Houston (Last Week: 3)

Houston backed up a big jump in the AP Poll with wins against Utah and Kansas State in Big 12 play. The Cougars are now slated to face Iowa State and Arizona in the same week, marking a massive opportunity.

4. Duke (Last Week: 4)

Duke bounced back quickly from its loss, taking down Pittsburgh and Clemson to steady itself in ACC play. The Blue Devils will see Syracuse in the midweek, preparing for a non-conference showdown against Michigan.

5. UConn (Last Week 6)

UConn began the bounce-back effort from its loss with a win over Butler in the midweek, then taking down Georgetown over the weekend. The Huskies will face Creighton and Villanova next up on the schedule.

6. Iowa State (Last Week: 5)

Iowa State took a loss against TCU in the midweek schedule before rebounding with a ranked win over Kansas. The Cyclones now faces the challenge of playing Houston and BYU as the Big 12 schedule continues.

7. Purdue (Last Week: 13)

Purdue continues its surge back up the AP Poll rankings with an overtime win over Nebraska, followed by a win over Iowa in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers will now prepare for Michigan and Indiana over the next week.

8. Nebraska (Last Week: 7)

Nebraska started the week off with a loss against Purdue, but was able to rebound over the weekend with a win over Northwestern. The Cornhuskers are now slated to face Iowa and Penn State in the Big Ten schedule.

9. Gonzaga (Last Week: 12)

Gonzaga recovers well from an upset loss, picking up a pair of wins over Washington State and Santa Clara to reset its place atop the WCC standings and make a rise in the AP Poll. They now face San Francisco and Pacific next.

10. Illinois (Last Week: 8)

Illinois took its second-straight loss against Wisconsin, but was able to bounce back on Sunday with a win over Indiana. The Fighting Illini look to keep things on the rise with games against USC and UCLA during a West Coast roadtrip.

Predicting 11-25



11. Florida (Last Week: 14)

12. Kansas (Last Week: 9)

13. Michigan State (Last Week: 10)

14. North Carolina (Last Week: 11)

15. Virginia (Last Week: 15)

16. Texas Tech (Last Week: 16)

17. St. John’s (Last Week: 17)

18. St. Louis (Last Week: 18)

19. Vanderbilt (Last Week: 19)

20. Arkansas (Last Week: 21)

21. BYU (Last Week: 22)

22. Louisville (Last Week: 24)

23. Miami (OH) (Last Week: 23)

24. Alabama (Last Week: NR)

25. Tennessee (Last Week: NR)

Projected to drop out: Clemson (Last Week: 20)