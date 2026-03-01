College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 17 matchups

The AP Poll Top 25 is set for major changes entering the final week of the regular season for most high-major conferences, and postseason action for some mid-major teams. The chaos of an upset-filled weekend means plenty movement up and down the board.

UConn and Florida both made their case to move up the rankings this week with big wins, while Iowa State and Houston each took another loss. Meanwhile, the bottom of the Top 25 features plenty newcomers.

After the 17th week of the college basketball season wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Duke (Last Week: 1)

Duke continues to hold onto its spot at No. 1, picking up wins over Notre Dame and Virginia over the past week of ACC action. Looking to win the outright conference title, this will face NC State and North Carolina to close the regular season.

2. Arizona (Last Week: 2)

Arizona picked up a pair of wins over Baylor and Kansas this week, keeping them steady in the Top 25. The Wildcats will finish the Big 12 regular season against Iowa State and Colorado, with a chance at the outright title.

3. Michigan (Last Week: 3)

Michigan added wins over Minnesota and Illinois to hold onto its spot in the AP Poll this week. The Wolverines will now prepare for Iowa and Michigan State as they look to close out a Big Ten regular season championship.

4. UConn (Last Week 6)

UConn established its spot atop the Big East entering the final week of the regular season with wins over St. John’s and Seton Hall. The Huskies will close out their schedule against Marquette.

5. Florida (Last Week: 7)

Florida continues its fast rise up the rankings, adding wins against Texas and Arkansas to the resume. Now, the Gators will look to clinch the SEC regular season title with games against Mississippi State and Kentucky.

6. Iowa State (Last Week: 4)

Iowa State started the week with a win over Utah, but suffered a weekend loss against Texas Tech. The Cyclones now look to finish the regular season strong against Arizona and Arizona State.

7. Houston (Last Week: 5)

Houston started the week with a loss against Kansas, but rebounded quickly with a win over Colorado. The Cougars now look to jump up in the AP Poll Top 25 with games against Baylor and Oklahoma State.

8. Nebraska (Last Week: 12)

Nebraska continued its strong season with a pair of Big Ten wins over Maryland and USC which puts them second in the conference standings. The Cornhuskers will conclude the regular season against UCLA and Iowa.

9. Michigan State (Last Week: 13)

Michigan State got a big boost this week, beating Purdue before a win over Indiana. The Spartans project to make a big move in the AP Poll as a result, before facing Rutgers and Michigan to close the regular season.

10. Illinois (Last Week: 10)

Illinois suffered a loss against Michigan in its only game of the week, but could remain stationary thanks to losses around them during the week and the strength of opponent. The Fighting Illini look to rise in the AP Poll next week with games against Oregon and Maryland.

Predicting 11-25



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

11. Purdue (Last Week: 8)

12. Virginia (Last Week: 11)

13. Gonzaga (Last Week: 9)

14. Texas Tech (Last Week: 16)

15. Alabama (Last Week: 17)

16. Kansas (Last Week: 14)

17. St. John’s (Last Week: 15)

18. North Carolina (Last Week: 18)

19. St. Mary’s (Last Week: NR)

20. Miami (OH) (Last Week: 21)

21. Arkansas (Last Week: 22)

22. Missouri (Last Week: NR)

23. Miami (Last Week: NR)

24. BYU (Last Week: 19)

25. Tennessee (Last Week: 22)

Projected to drop out: St. Louis (Last Week: 23), Louisville (Last Week: 24), Vanderbilt (Last Week: 25)