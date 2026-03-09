College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 18 matchups

The AP Poll Top 25 is set for major changes entering the final week of the regular season for most high-major conferences, and postseason action for some mid-major teams. The chaos of an upset-filled weekend means plenty movement up and down the board.

UConn and Florida both made their case to move up the rankings this week with big wins, while Iowa State and Houston each took another loss. Meanwhile, the bottom of the Top 25 features plenty newcomers.

After the 18th week of the college basketball season wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Duke (Last Week: 1)

Duke concludes the regular season with wins over NC State and North Carolina, solidifying a spot atop the AP Poll Top 25 for another week. The Blue Devils will now prepare for the ACC Tournament.

2. Arizona (Last Week: 2)

Arizona finishes its regular season with wins over Iowa State and Colorado, enough to hold onto its spot in the rankings this week. The Wildcats now turn their attention to the Big 12 Tournament.

3. Michigan (Last Week: 3)

Michigan added wins over Iowa and Michigan State to close out the regular season and hold steady in the AP Poll. The Wolverines look toward the Big Ten Tournament now.

4. Florida (Last Week: 5)

Florida closed the regular season strong, with wins over Mississippi State and Kentucky propelling them up the projected AP Poll. The Gators now focus on the SEC Tournament ahead.

5. UConn (Last Week 4)

UConn played just one game in the final week of the regular season, falling against Marquette. The Huskies will now look to rise back up the Top 25 with a strong Big East Tournament performance.

6. Houston (Last Week: 7)

Houston closed out its regular season with wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State, setting them up for a rise in the AP Poll Top 25. The Cougars will now go into the Big 12 Tournament with momentum.

7. Iowa State (Last Week: 6)

Iowa State started the final week of the regular season with a loss against Arizona, but rebounded well against Arizona State to limit damage. They have a big opportunity ahead in the Big 12 Tournament.

8. Michigan State (Last Week: 8)

Michigan State started the week with a win over Rutgers, but suffered a loss against Michigan to close out the regular season. The Spartans will not fall far, and have a chance to rebound in the Big Ten Tournament.

9. Illinois (Last Week: 11)

Illinois wraps up the regular season with a pair of wins over Oregon and Maryland, setting them up to rise in the rankings. The Fighting Illini will now enter the Big Ten Tournament with momentum.

10. Virginia (Last Week: 14)

Virginia finished the regular season with wins over Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, setting them up for a move in the Top 25. The Cavaliers will now look toward opportunities in the ACC Tournament.

Predicting 11-25



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

11. Nebraska (Last Week: 9)

12. Gonzaga (Last Week: 12)

13. St. John’s (Last Week: 18)

14. Texas Tech (Last Week: 10)

15. Kansas (Last Week: 14)

16. Purdue (Last Week: 15)

17. Alabama (Last Week: 16)

18. Miami (OH) (Last Week: 19)

19. North Carolina (Last Week: 17)

20. Arkansas (Last Week: 20)

21. St. Mary’s (Last Week: 21)

22. Vanderbilt (Last Week: 24)

23. Louisville (Last Week: NR)

24. Wisconsin (Last Week: NR)

25. Miami (Last Week: 22)

Projected to drop out: Tennessee (Last Week: 23), St. Louis (Last Week: 25)