College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 8, before flip to 2026

As the holiday season continues and college basketball concludes the non-conference portion of the season, the slate of games has toned down. Many top teams have now done the heavy lifting in setting their non-conference resume, leaving them with tune-up games before conference play.

Without a long list of games on the schedule, and no matchups between Top 25 opponents, there will be limited chance for movement. Across college basketball, teams have taking the chance to prepare for the calendar to turn.

After the eighth week of the college basketball season wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Arizona (Last Week: 1)

Arizona remains unbeaten and looks likely to hold onto the No. 1 spot in the update AP Poll once again. The Wildcats have looked the part all season, blazing through a tough non-conference schedule.

2. Michigan (Last Week: 2)

Michigan continues to cement itself as one of the best teams in college basketball, solidifying a high place in the updated Top 25 with an undefeated record. The Wolverines have strung together plenty big results already this season.

3. Iowa State (Last Week: 3)

Iowa State is primed to hold its sport without any teams in action around them this week. The Cyclones remain undefeated so far, putting themselves in the mix at the top of the Big 12 as teams prepare for conference play.

4. UConn (Last Week 4)

UConn holds steady in the rankings again, stringing together big results throughout the non-conference schedule. The Huskies have plenty on their resume, with a solid case as the top team in the Big East.

5. Purdue (Last Week: 5)

Purdue remains in the mix with the best one-loss teams as the calendar turns. The Boilermakers remain the highest ranked Big Ten team and hold a solid non-conference resume.

6. Duke (Last Week: 6)

Duke has an extended break coming off its first loss, with no games over the past week to improve their place in the AP Poll. The Blue Devils still hold their strength of record as a positive.

7. Gonzaga (Last Week: 7)

Gonzaga held onto its spot last week, setting it up to remain steady again with another win on the record while others sit idle. As they prepare for league play, they have done enough to solidify a high ranking.

8. Houston (Last Week: 8)

Houston remained stationary in last week’s AP Poll despite a big win, leaving them likely to hold steady again with no games this week. The Cougars now have Big 12 opportunities to further strengthen the resume.

9. Michigan State (Last Week: 9)

Michigan State have used the non-conference schedule to help solidify their spot in the rankings once again. The Spartans now have plenty more chances to make a leap up the board.

10. BYU (Last Week: 10)

BYU picked up another win which should help keep them inside the Top 10 of the AP Poll as conference play approaches. The Cougars will face plenty more challenges throughout the Big 12.

Predicting 11-25



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

11. Vanderbilt (Last Week: 11)

12. North Carolina (Last Week: 12)

13. Nebraska (Last Week: 13)

14. Alabama (Last Week: 14)

15. Texas Tech (Last Week: 15)

16. Louisville (Last Week: 16)

17. Kansas (Last Week: 17)

18. Arkansas (Last Week: 18)

19. Tennessee (Last Week: 19)

20. Illinois (Last Week: 20)

21. Virginia (Last Week: 21)

22. Florida (Last Week: 22)

23. Georgia (Last Week: 23)

24. USC (Last Week: 24)

25. Kentucky (Last Week: NR)

Projected to drop out: Iowa (Last Week: 25)