College Basketball Rankings: Predicting the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 9, time off for voters

The calendar has officially flipped from 2025 to 2026, ringing in the new year as conference games tip off across college basketball. The AP Poll voters got a week off from ranking teams with no real movement last week amid a slow end to non-conference schedules, but things have already ramped back up.

Nebraska proved once and for all that it has arrived in the Big Ten conversations, knocking off Michigan State to remain undefeated and push closer to the Top 10. Meanwhile, Arkansas made its case in the SEC with a big win over Tennessee.

After the nineth week of the college basketball season and the first week of 2026 wraps up, it is time to look at how the results could impact the upcoming rankings. Here is an early projection of what Monday’s AP Poll could look like after the latest set of games.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25

1. Arizona (Last Week: 1)

Arizona moved to 14-0 win a pair of wins over South Dakota State and Big 12 rival Utah over the past week. The Wildcats also picked up a win over Bethune Cookman since the voters last updated the rankings.

2. Michigan (Last Week: 2)

Michigan remains a dominant force in college basketball, reaching 13-0 with two more wins by 30-plus points against McNeese and USC. The Wolverines did not play the week prior, but now face a full Big Ten slate.

3. Iowa State (Last Week: 3)

Iowa State moved to 14-0 on the season with dominant wins over Houston Christian and West Virginia, showing no problem transitioning into conference play. They did not play any games the week prior without an AP Poll update.

4. UConn (Last Week 4)

UConn is now fully into the Big East schedule, first facing Xavier in the midweek slate and then Marquette over the weekend. The Huskies now sit at 15-1 and hold their spot as the top one-loss team in college basketball.

5. Purdue (Last Week: 5)

Purdue started the week by wrapping up its non-conference slate with a win over Kent State. The Boilermakers then resumed the Big Ten schedule by knocking off Wisconsin on the road to reach 13-1 on the season.

6. Duke (Last Week: 6)

In its first two games since Duke’s first loss of the season, they came out on the right side against Georgia Tech and Florida State. However, both games went much closer to the wire than the Blue Devils would want in ACC play.

7. Gonzaga (Last Week: 7)

Gonzaga played the rare three-game schedule over the past seven days, picking up three results in WCC play after wrapping up the conference schedule. In addition, they played one game last week, giving them four games since the AP Poll last updated.

8. Houston (Last Week: 8)

Houston started the week with a win against MTSU, wrapping up the non-conference schedule before a weekend win against Cincinnati. The Cougars now sit at 13-1 with a difficult stretch ahead in the Big 12 race.

9. BYU (Last Week: 10)

BYU moved to 13-1 on the season with a conference win over Kansas State, their only game of the week. The Cougars have gotten extended rest entering the Big 12 schedule, only playing one game the week prior.

10. Nebraska (Last Week: 13)

Nebraska remains undefeated as they put the non-conference schedule in the rearview with a win over New Hampshire, then announced their arrival in the new year with a win over Michigan State. The Cornhuskers are now 14-0 with three Big Ten wins.

Predicting 11-25



11. Vanderbilt (Last Week: 11)

12. Michigan State (Last Week: 9)

13. Alabama (Last Week: 14)

14. Texas Tech (Last Week: 15)

15. Arkansas (Last Week: 18)

16. North Carolina (Last Week: 12)

17. Illinois (Last Week: 20)

18. Georgia (Last Week: 23)

19. Kansas (Last Week: 17)

20. Tennessee (Last Week: 19)

21. Louisville (Last Week: 16)

22. Iowa (Last Week: 25)

23. UCF (Last Week: NR)

24. SMU (Last Week: NR)

25. Virginia (Last Week: 21)

Projected to drop out: Florida (Last Week: 22), USC (Last Week: 24)