College basketball transfer portal: Top 10 committed players

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened at midnight on April 7 with thousands of college basketball players ready to find a new home for the 2026-27 season. As more players continue to enter the mix, many of the top players have already found a new school.

As every program across the sport looks to fill out its roster, a select few competing at the top of the sport can claim one of the top players available. Even fewer, all with eyes set on competing deep in the NCAA Tournament, can get commitments from multiple.

As college basketball’s top programs quickly move to finish assembling a new-look roster, here is a look at the Top 10 players committed in the transfer portal. These rankings reflect the On3 Industry Rankings.

1. Flory Bidunga, Louisville

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) reacts after blocking a shot by Arizona Wildcats during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flory Bidunga is coming off a strong sophomore season at Kansas. He announced his commitment to Louisville alongside Jackson Shelstad, but also entered the NBA Draft process, with the college route looking increasingly appealing this offseason.

The 6-foot-9 center plays a position of value and scarcity, only adding to his value. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds with 2.6 blocks this season for the Jayhawks, winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 honors.

2. PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M

PJ Haggerty/USA Today

PJ Haggerty was a consensus All-American during the 2024-25 season, then headed to Kansas State in the transfer portal. He will now make the move to Texas A&M where he can take on SEC competition in a fast-paced offense.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the Big 12 this season. He promises to carry great value as top teams look for a scoring punch at the guard spot.

3. Miles Byrd, Providence

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miles Byrd committed to Providence after starring for San Diego State. The defensive wing has tested the NBA Draft waters before and is highly-touted for his positional size and value on his way to two All-Mountain West honors and two All-Defense honors, which culminated with a Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. He added 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks on the defensive end, showing his all-around value and potential impact in any system.

4. David Punch, Texas

TCU forward and leading scorer David Punch (William Purnell-Imagn Images)

David Punch took a major leap forward this season, becoming a two-way star at TCU before hitting the transfer portal to test his market. He brings value to both ends of the floor to Texas as he moves into the SEC.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 34 games this season. He also added 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game to his total, ranking among the top disruptors in the Big 12.

5. Stefan Vaaks, Illinois

Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Stefan Vaaks enters the transfer portal after a strong freshman season at Providence which saw him emerge as a high-level scorer. The Big East All-Freshman selection brings great positional size and versatility to Illinois as they look to follow up a Final Four.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35-percent from the 3-point line. The Estonian product started 22 of 31 games and upped his averages during Big East play.

6. Isaiah Johnson, Texas

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Isaiah Johnson had a breakout freshman season at Colorado, going from three-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings to a coveted transfer portal target. He now makes a move to Texas, where he will play alongside David Punch.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the season. He started 15 of the 32 games, including 14 in Big 12 play after emerging as one of the team’s go-to options.

7. Somto Cyril, Miami

Jan 10, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) shoots a free throw after a flagrant foul against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Somto Cyril entered the transfer portal after a big season for Georgia where he showed off his physical style of play. The athletic center drew widespread interest before committing to Miami for the 2026-27 season.

At 6-foot-11, he averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds, adding 2.2 blocks per game. He also finished as an All-SEC Defensive Team selection after taking on an increased role as a sophomore.

8. Neoklis Avdalas, North Carolina

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Neoklis Avdalas opted to join college basketball after withdrawing from the NBA Draft process last season, landing at Virginia Tech late in the cycle. He now makes a move to North Carolina under first-year head coach Michael Malone.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his first season. The key to his long-term success is improving on the 38.6-percent mark from the field, which could be aided by playing with more high-level scorers where he lands.

9. Jackson Shelstad, Louisville

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, left, moves the ball against Portland’s Joel Foxwell at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson Shelstad entered the transfer portal after an injury set back his junior season at Oregon. He now joins forces with Flory Bidunga at Louisville, hoping to assemble and instant contender.

The 6-foot point guard averaged a career-high 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 12 games. He has averaged double-figures in all three college seasons, with an All-Big Ten nod in 2024-25.

10. Dedan Thomas, Houston

Jan 20, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Dedan Thomas opted to enter the transfer portal for a second-straight season after LSU’s coaching change. He lands at Houston where he will take over the point guard role for a Big 12 contender.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 assists during 16 games at LSU. In the two seasons prior, he was an All-Mountain West selection and averaged double figures in each college year.