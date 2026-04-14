College basketball transfer portal: Top 25 overall players

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened at midnight on April 7 with thousands of college basketball players prepared to evaluate their futures. In the new offseason format, all players must submit an entry by April 21 to change programs.

As top prospects continue to commit to their new program, the updated list of available players and list of best committed players will continue to update. However, the list of top prospects will likely hold steady rather with only a handful of potential entries left to shake things up.

As college basketball’s top programs quickly move to evaluate the best players available and build a new-look roster, here is a look at the Top 25 players overall in the transfer portal. These rankings reflect the On3 Industry Rankings.

1. Flory Bidunga, C

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) reacts after blocking a shot by Arizona Wildcats during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flory Bidunga is coming off a strong sophomore season at Kansas. He announced his commitment to Louisville alongside Jackson Shelstad, but also entered the NBA Draft process, with the college route looking increasingly appealing this offseason.

The 6-foot-9 center plays a position of value and scarcity, only adding to his value. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds with 2.6 blocks this season for the Jayhawks, winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 honors.

2. Milan Momcilovic, PF

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic decided to enter the transfer portal while going through the NBA Draft process, evaluating all options for his future off an impressive season with Iowa State. He brings a top-end skill which every team at the college and professional level will value, emerging as one of the best 3-point shooters in the game.

The 6-foot-8 forward has shown the ability to play both the small forward and power forward position as well. He averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in an All-Big 12 season where he shot 48.7-percent from beyond the arc.

3. Massamba Diop, C

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Massamba Diop entered the transfer portal after a successful freshman campaign for Arizona State. His big production has made him a name to watch for plenty of big programs looking to add frontcourt help, attaching a do-not-contact tag to his entry.

The 7-foot-1 center averaged 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds, adding 2.1 blocks across 33 starts. He also upped his game throughout the season, posting better averages in Big 12 play while showing flashes of perimeter shooting.

4. Juke Harris, SG

Juke Harris enters the transfer portal as one of the top wing options in college basketball. The former Wake Forest star took a major leap forward in production this season, leading him to test the NBA Draft waters during this process as well.

The 6-foot-7 guard brings great positional size to the table, averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists on the way to All-ACC honors and the ACC’s Most Improved Player award. He has two years of eligibility remaining if he remains in college basketball.

5. John Blackwell, SG

John Blackwell has emerged as one of the best guard options in college basketball, choosing to enter the transfer portal while testing NBA Draft waters this offseason. The former Wisconsin star has grown each season, going from an All-Freshman selection in 2023-24 to All-Big Ten in 2025-26.

The 6-foot-4 guard is coming off a season where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, providing well-rounded value from the guard spot. He enters the 2026-27 season with one year of eligibility remaining.

6. Rob Wright, PG

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) brings the ball up the court against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rob Wright is the highest-ranked player to return to the transfer portal for a second straight season, moving from Baylor to BYU last season before a breakout performance in the Big 12, which ended with All-Conference honors. His value as a point guard who can provide scoring punch should prove valuable in the market.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season. He also played alongside a top NBA prospect, showing he can fit with any combination of talented players on a roster.

7. Allen Graves, PF

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Allen Graves comes off a freshman season which turned heads at Santa Clara, putting up historic analytic value throughout the season. His profile will appeal in a big way to program which value the underlying metrics, provided he withdraws from the NBA Draft process.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals this season while shooting 41.3-percent from the 3-point line. He did all this with a PER of 29.6 and Box Plus/Minus of 13.4 which has the analytics community raving about his potential.

8. PJ Haggerty, SG

PJ Haggerty/USA Today

PJ Haggerty was a consensus All-American during the 2024-25 season, then headed to Kansas State in the transfer portal. He will now make the move to Texas A&M where he can take on SEC competition in a fast-paced offense.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the Big 12 this season. He promises to carry great value as top teams look for a scoring punch at the guard spot.

8. Paulius Murauskas, PF

© William Purnell-Imagn Images

Two-time All-WCC selection Paulius Murauskas has entered the transfer portal after seeing his head coach, Randy Bennett, leave for Arizona State. After spending his first college season at Arizona, he broke out as a St. Mary’s star.

The 6-foot-8 forward brings size and versatility to the frontcourt, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 33.3-percent from the 3-point line. He has one year of eligibility left.

10. Miles Byrd, SG

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miles Byrd committed to Providence after starring for San Diego State. The defensive wing has tested the NBA Draft waters before and is highly-touted for his positional size and value on his way to two All-Mountain West honors and two All-Defense honors, which culminated with a Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. He added 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks on the defensive end, showing his all-around value and potential impact in any system.

11. David Punch, PF

TCU forward and leading scorer David Punch (William Purnell-Imagn Images)

David Punch took a major leap forward this season, becoming a two-way star at TCU before hitting the transfer portal to test his market. He brings value to both ends of the floor to Texas as he moves into the SEC.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 34 games this season. He also added 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game to his total, ranking among the top disruptors in the Big 12.

12. Stefan Vaaks, SG

Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Stefan Vaaks enters the transfer portal after a strong freshman season at Providence which saw him emerge as a high-level scorer. The Big East All-Freshman selection brings great positional size and versatility to Illinois as they look to follow up a Final Four.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35-percent from the 3-point line. The Estonian product started 22 of 31 games and upped his averages during Big East play.

13. Isaiah Johnson, PG

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Isaiah Johnson had a breakout freshman season at Colorado, going from three-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings to a coveted transfer portal target. He now makes a move to Texas, where he will play alongside David Punch.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the season. He started 15 of the 32 games, including 14 in Big 12 play after emerging as one of the team’s go-to options.

14. Moustapha Thiam, C

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Moustapha Thiam enters the NCAA transfer portal for a second straight season, starting his college career at UCF before spending the last season at Cincinnati. He brings versatility as a center, protecting the rim on defense with flashes of a perimeter game on offense.

The 7-foot-1 big man averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds this season across 31 starts while shooting 52.5-percent from the field. He added 1.6 blocks, and averaged 2.6 blocks as a freshman in the Big 12.

15. Aidan Sherrell, C

Aiden Sherrell (Courtesy of Alabama Athletics)

Aidan Sherrell had a breakout season with Alabama as a sophomore, choosing to enter the transfer portal and test a robust market for players with his skillset. As he continues to develop as a solid rebounder on both ends of the floor, the upside of his game still provides plenty more to unlock.

The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds across 34 games this season,. He also shot 33.8-percent from beyond the 3-point line while doubling his attempts from a freshman campaign where he shot 33.3-percent beyond the arc.

16. Somto Cyril, C

Jan 10, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) shoots a free throw after a flagrant foul against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Somto Cyril entered the transfer portal after a big season for Georgia where he showed off his physical style of play. The athletic center drew widespread interest before committing to Miami for the 2026-27 season.

At 6-foot-11, he averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds, adding 2.2 blocks per game. He also finished as an All-SEC Defensive Team selection after taking on an increased role as a sophomore.

17. Neoklis Avdalas, CG

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Neoklis Avdalas opted to join college basketball after withdrawing from the NBA Draft process last season, landing at Virginia Tech late in the cycle. He now makes a move to North Carolina under first-year head coach Michael Malone.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his first season. The key to his long-term success is improving on the 38.6-percent mark from the field, which could be aided by playing with more high-level scorers where he lands.

18. Jackson Shelstad, PG

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, left, moves the ball against Portland’s Joel Foxwell at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson Shelstad entered the transfer portal after an injury set back his junior season at Oregon. He now joins forces with Flory Bidunga at Louisville, hoping to assemble and instant contender.

The 6-foot point guard averaged a career-high 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 12 games. He has averaged double-figures in all three college seasons, with an All-Big Ten nod in 2024-25.

19. Dedan Thomas, PG

Jan 20, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Dedan Thomas opted to enter the transfer portal for a second-straight season after LSU’s coaching change. He lands at Houston where he will take over the point guard role for a Big 12 contender.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 assists during 16 games at LSU. In the two seasons prior, he was an All-Mountain West selection and averaged double figures in each college year.

20. Donnie Freeman, PF

Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman (Bob Donnan / Imagn Images)

Donnie Freeman entered college basketball as a top recruit, spending two seasons at Syracuse before entering the transfer portal. After suffering an injury as a freshman, he bounced back with big production as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season. He added significant value on the defensive end to what he showed early in his career, adding more value to him on the market this offseason.

21. Markus Burton, PG

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton. (MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Markus Burton hit the transfer portal after injury set back his 2025-26 season at Notre Dame. He lands with in-state rival Indiana for next season as he looks to rebound to his previous scoring production while in the Big Ten.

The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 18.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 10 games. The two-time All-ACC selection averaged 21.3 points as a sophomore the season before, ranking among the top scorers in college basketball.

22. KJ Lewis, SG

Feb 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Chase Ross (2) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

KJ Lewis enters the transfer portal for a second-straight season, breaking out at Georgetown. He will now move to USC in the Big Ten, looking to capitalize on his increased role which earned him All-Big East honors.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. He started his career at Arizona, where he spent two seasons as a role player off the bench as a two-way producer.

23. Najai Hines, PF

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Najai Hines came off the bench for Seton Hall as a freshman big man. His ability to impact the defensive end of the floor will make him a valuable piece for any team looking for frontcourt help.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged just 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first college season. He added 2.2 blocks to his box score while posting efficient numbers off the bench all year.

24. Paul McNeil, SG

(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

Paul McNeil took a massive leap forward at NC State during his sophomore season, but hit the transfer portal after seeing Will Wade leave. After improving his 3-point shooting, he will draw widespread interest on the wing.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds this season, while shooting 42.7-percent from beyond the arc. He also took on a much larger role, going from role player to starter.

25. Terrence Hill, SG

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) reacts after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Terrence Hill entered the NCAA transfer portal after an All-Atlantic 10 season for VCU which also saw him earn the league’s Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year awards. Despite coming off the bench, he was among the most impactful players on the roster.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 15 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a sophomore, taking a big leap from his freshman numbers. Despite playing 25 minutes, he came off the bench in 34 of 36 games.