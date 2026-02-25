College Basketball Transfer Portal: Week 17 Power Rankings

We are closing in on the final weeks of the 2025-26 college basketball season, and we have a pretty good feel for what these transfers are bringing to their programs. In a new era of college basketball, the transfer portal is being used as a major piece of roster construction.

The level of impact this season for first-year transfer portal players varies, but there are some having a major impact across the landscape. Some transfers like Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) and Silas Demary (UConn) are central figures in their respective teams’ top-five seasons, while others like Bennett Stirtz and Quadir Copeland (NC State) are helping keep their team competitively above average this college basketball season.

This is an ongoing piece to put together throughout the season by Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, who is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors. Here are college basketball’s most impactful transfer portal players as we are approaching the end of week 17.

1. PF Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Stats: (28 games) 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.4 blocks, 49.6% FG, 30.9% 3P

The Buzz: Michigan has remained among the top-5 teams in the country for a lot of this season, even spending some weeks at No. 1. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the team in points, rebounds, and steals. His analytical profile has been very good as well, sitting at No. 9 in Division 1 College Basketball in Win Shares (5.4) and No. 2 in Box Plus/Minus (16.4).

2. PG Silas Demary, UConn

Stats: (28 games) 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.3 blocks, 47.4% FG, 43.3% 3P

The Buzz: Dan Hurley brought in his big-bodied lead guard this summer, and Silas Demary has proven to be very valuable to the No. 6-ranked Huskies. Not only does Demary take care of possessions, he also heats up the ball on the defensive end. The 6-foot-5 lead guard leads the way in assists and steals this season. He is also No. 6 in the Big East in Player Efficiency Rating (21.5) and No. 3 in the league in Win Shares (4.2), and Box Plus/Minus (9.6).

3. SG Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Stats: (27 games) 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 47.7% FG, 41.0% 3P

The Buzz: Nebraska has been one of the surprise teams of college basketball, starting the week at No. 12 in the A.P. Poll. Pryce Sandfort is the group’s leading scorer while also leading the Big Ten in 3-point shooting. The 6-foot-6 wing is No. 3 in the league in Defensive Win Shares (1.9) and No. 16 in Division 1 College Basketball in Offensive Box Plus/Minus (7.9).

4. SF Dailyn Swain, Texas

Stats: (27 games) 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 57.2% FG, 33.8% 3P

The Buzz: Dailyn Swain followed Sean Miller from Xavier to Texas, so there was already some familiarity there, but Swain’s game has jumped to another level with the change of scenery. The 6-foot-7 utility forward is leading the SEC in Player Efficiency Rating (26.8), is No. 2 in Box Plus/Minus (11.3), and is No. 5 in Win Shares (4.6).

5. PG Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Stats: (27 games) 20.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.3 blocks, 50.9% FG, 39.4% 3P

The Buzz: Just two seasons ago, Bennett Stirtz was playing Division 2 college basketball. Now, he is the No. 19 overall scorer in Division 1. Not only that, the 6-foot-4 Drake transfer is No. 6 in Win Shares (5.5) and No. 9 in Offensive Box Plus/Minus (8.5). Stirtz, a senior, has played all four years for new Iowa head coach Ben McCollum and has led the Hawkeyes to a 9-7 record in Big Ten play.

6. C Henri Veesaar, UNC

Stats: (26 games) 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.2 blocks, 61.4% FG, 43.1% 3P

The Buzz: Even with Caleb Wilson still out, the look of the UNC team with Henri Veesaar and without him is drastically different. The 7-foot-0 transfer from Arizona is among the top two players for UNC in points, rebounds, and blocks. The Tar Heels are currently ranked No. 4 in the ACC and No. 18 in Division 1 college basketball. Veesaar is No. 4 in the league in Player Efficiency Rating (25.1), No. 6 in Win Shares (4.3), and No. 5 in Box Plus/Minus (10.5).

7. PG Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Stats: (28 games) 18.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.3 blocks, 41.2% FG, 35.1% 3P

The Buzz: Tennessee started the week No. 22 in the A.P. Poll after a 20-8 start to the season. While it took a couple of weeks to get things settled, it is Ja’Kobi Gillespie who now leads the team in points, assists, and steals. The senior point guard who transferred in from Maryland is also No. 3 in the SEC in Win Shares (4.7).

8. PF Morez Johnson, Michigan

Stats: (28 games) 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, 65.4% FG, 35.3% 3P

The Buzz: While Morez Johnson’s counting stats might not line up with the rest of this list, his on/off numbers tell a different story. Michigan has spent most of the season among the top-5 teams in the game, and Johnson is the Wolverines’ second leading scorer and rebounder. The 6-foot-9 transfer from Illinois is also No. 7 nationally in Box Plus/Minus (12.9), No. 6 in Win Shares per 40 (.267), No. 10 in Offensive Rating (138.8), and No. 20 in Defensive Rating (92.6).

9. PF Malik Reneau, Miami

Stats: (28 games) 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks, 57.1% FG, 35.6% 3P

The Buzz: Miami is in third place in the ACC right now with an 11-4 record. The Hurricanes are led in scoring by Indiana transfer Malik Reneau, who is also carrying the second-highest Usage Percentage (30.9) in the league. The 6-foot-9 forward is No. 18 in Division 1 college basketball in Player Efficiency Rating (27.4), and he is No. 4 in the ACC in Win Shares (4.4) and No. 5 in Offensive Box Plus/Minus (9.2).

10. PG Quadir Copeland, NC State

Stats: (28 games) 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.1 blocks, 50.2% FG, 41.5% 3P

The Buzz: While expectations might have been elsewhere on this NC State roster to start the season, it has been Quadir Copeland who has steadied the ship and carried the Wolfpack through ACC play. The 6-foot-6 lead guard from McNeese State has been a staple in the paint, collapsing a defense. His assist numbers have jumped to 7.6 a game in ACC play, and his steal numbers are up to 2.3. He is currently second in the ACC in assists and No. 1 in Division 1 college basketball in Assists Percentage (43.9).