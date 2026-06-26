College Football 27: Overall ratings for Alabama players in new video game revealed

The third iteration of EA Sports’ College Football game since its return from its 11-year hiatus, College Football 27, releases across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC via Steam on July 9, 2026.

Just weeks before the general public is available to get their hands on the beloved game, EA Sports has released ratings for all 138 D1 teams. The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by safety Bray Hubbard and cornerback Zabien Brown, are an 86 overall, which is tied for 12th-best among all teams in the game.

The entire list of Alabama‘s player ratings is below. Notably, quarterbacks Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are both 82 overall. The winner of that quarterback battle has yet to be decided.

1. SS Bray Hubbard (94 OVR)

2025: 74 tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, two sacks

Alabama safety Bray Hubbard gets the honor of being the highest-rated Crimson Tide player in College Football 27. Hubbard rocks a 94 overall rating after compiling 74 tackles, eight PBU, four picks, three FF, and two sacks last season. He was named First Team All-SEC last season and looks to be one of the best defensive players in the conference once again this season.

2. CB Zabien Brown (92 OVR)

2025: 39 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, one forced fumble

Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown made his mark on the 2025 college football season thanks to two iconic interception return touchdowns. Brown was responsible for both the 99-yard interception return touchdown heading into halftime of Alabama‘s 37-20 win over Tennessee, and a 50-yard pick-six in Alabama‘s 34-24 win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff. He earns a 92 overall rating in the game.

2025: 49 receptions, 689 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 14.1 AVG

Although Ryan Coleman-Williams had somewhat of a disappointing 2025 season, he remains in the 90 overall range. After hauling in 865 yards and eight scores as a freshman in 2024, Coleman-Williams dropped to just 689 yards and four touchdowns last season. He looks to bounce back in a big way this season, going by Ryan Coleman-Williams, instead of Ryan Williams.

4. EDGE Yhonzae Pierre (91 OVR)

2025: 52 tackles, eight sacks, one pass deflection, three forced fumbles

Yhonzae Pierre, a former five-star recruit coming out of high school, is a 91 overall in College Football 27. As a sophomore in 2025, Pierre compiled 52 tackles and eight sacks. He was one of seven SEC defenders with at least eight sacks last season, and is positioned as one of the highest-rated Alabama players. He’ll look to be a major contributor for the Crimson Tide defense as they seek back-to-back CFP appearances.

5. FS Keon Sabb (90 OVR)

2025: 52 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception, one sack

Alabama free safety Keon Sabb is back for his third season in a Crimson Tide jersey, rocking a 90 overall. He is the fifth, and final, 90-plus overall player on Alabama‘s roster. Sabb is coming off a career-best season, in which he recorded 52 tackles and one interception.

2025: 32 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions

Dijon Lee Jr. burst onto the scene as a freshman for Alabama in 2025, recording 32 tackles and two interceptions. He is an 88 overall, one of the highest-rated sophomores in College Football 27. His game-ending interception against Missouri helped cement a 27-24 win for the Tide on Oct. 11.

7. RT Michael Carroll (87 OVR)

2025: 68.6 PFF grade (136th-best among FBS tackles), 71.4 pass blocking grade, 65.3 run blocking grade

Alabama right tackle Michael Carroll is the highest-rated offensive player on the Crimson Tide’s roster. Carroll boasted the nation’s fifth-highest grade among freshman tackles (71.4) last season, and is poised to take the leap as one of the SEC’s best offensive linemen this season.

2025: two tackles

Alabama EDGE rusher Jah-Marien Latham will suit up for his sixth and final season this year for the Crimson Tide. Latham was expected to be a major contributor last season, but suffered a season-ending injury in Alabama‘s season-opening loss to Florida State. The Reform, AL native boasts 43 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.

2025 (Mississippi State): 25 tackles, one pass deflection

Kedrick Bingley-Jones is one of two incoming transfers ranked inside the top-10 of Alabama‘s highest rated players in College Football 27. Bingley-Jones totaled 25 tackles for the Bulldogs last season, and boasts 39 career tackles with one pass deflection across his four seasons of college football (two at North Carolina, two at Mississippi State)

10. WR Noah Rogers (84 OVR)

2025 (NC State): 33 receptions, 441 receiving yards, two touchdowns, 13.4 AVG

Finally, NC State transfer Noah Rogers rounds out Alabama‘s top-10 ranked players. As a sophomore in 2025, Rogers hauled in 33 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns. He is one of two wide receivers ranked above an 84 overall, available for virtual Keelon Russell or Austin Mack to throw to.

Remainder of Alabama’s Player Ratings

EDGE Devan Thompkins: 84 OVR

HB Daniel Hill: 83 OVR

LB Caleb Woodson: 83 OVR

HB AK Dear: 82 OVR

DT Terrance Green: 82 OVR

DT Edric Hill: 82 OVR

QB Austin Mack: 82 OVR

HB Kevin Riley: 82 OVR

QB Keelon Russell: 82 OVR

DT London Simmons: 82 OVR

SS Ivan Taylor: 82 OVR

EDGE Justin Hill: 80 OVR

FS Red Morgan: 80 OVR

HB Khalifa Keith: 79 OVR

TE Kaleb Edwards: 78 OVR

RG Ethan Fields: 78 OVR

FS Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.: 78 OVR

TE Josh Ford: 77 OVR

LT Jayvin James: 77 OVR

LT Jackson Lloyd: 77 OVR

FS Xavier Mincey: 77 OVR

CB Chuck McDonald III: 77 OVR

RT Ty Haywood: 76 OVR

WR Derek Meadows: 76 OVR

EDGE Desmond Umeozulu: 76 OVR

DT Jeremiah Beaman: 75 OVR

TE Jay Lindsey: 75 OVR

RG Casey Poe: 75 OVR

LB QB Reese: 75 OVR

TE Marshall Pritchett: 74 OVR

LG William Sanders: 74 OVR

WR Rico Scott: 74 OVR

LB Luke Metz: 73

C Kaden Strayhorn: 73

K Conor Talty: 73 OVR

C Mal Waldrep Jr.: 73 OVR

LB Duke Johnson II: 71 OVR

LB Cayden Jones: 71 OVR

TE Alex Rozier: 66 OVR