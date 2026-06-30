College Football 27: Top 10 rated ACC players in new video game revealed

EA Sports just revealed the top 10 ACC players in its new video game College Football 27. This comes as the game will be released worldwide on Thursday, July 9 (early release on Thursday, July 2).

The Miami Hurricanes reached the CFP National Championship game last season, and EA Sports seems to be high on the team this year. In College Football 27, five Miami players have made the ACC top-10 list.

But which Miami players and other ACC stars made the list? Here’s a look at College Football 27‘s top 10-rated ACC players from EA Sports.

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1. WR Malachi Toney, Miami – 96 OVR

Toney made an immediate impact for Miami last year. And what stood out with him is that he was a true freshman.

In 16 games, Toney caught 109 passes for 1,211 yards and 10 TDs. He was a big reason the Hurricanes reached the College Football Playoff championship game.

2. RB Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami – 93 OVR

Fletcher also made an impact for the Hurricanes during their title run last year. He enters the 2026 season as one of the more experienced players on the roster, as he’s been with the team since 2023.

In 14 games last season, Fletcher rushed for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was selected to the All-ACC Third Team and named to the Academic All-America Second Team.

3. WR Duce Robinson, Florida State – 92 OVR

Florida State struggled last year, but Robinson was one of the bright spots. He transferred to FSU last year after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons at USC.

In 2025, Robinson caught 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. He was selected to the All-ACC First Team and the All-America Third Team (Phil Steele).

4. RB Isaac Brown, Louisville – 92 OVR

Brown has been an impactful player for Louisville for the past two seasons. In 2024, Brown was named ACC Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last season, Brown rushed for 884 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games. The production led to his selection to the All-ACC Third Team.

5. DL Clev Lubin, Louisville – 92 OVR

Louisville was happy to land Lubin in the transfer portal last year. He joined the Cardinals after spending the 2024 season at Coastal Carolina.

Last year, Lubin recorded 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 13 games. He was selected to the All-ACC Third Team and also earned All-ACC Academic accolades.

6. OL PJ Williams, SMU – 92 OVR

Williams has been the anchor of SMU’s offense for the last couple of seasons. In 2024, Williams started all 14 games and helped Brashard Smith have the 12th 1,000-rushing-yard season in school history.

In 2025, Williams was named the team captain and helped the Mustangs finish 12th nationally in passing offense. He was selected to the All-ACC Second Team.

7. QB Darian Mensah, Miami – 91 OVR

Miami needed a QB since Carson Beck moved on to the NFL. This led to the Hurricanes grabbing Mensah, who played at Duke last year.

During the 2025 season, Mensah threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns. He helped Duke win the ACC title and was selected to the All-ACC Second Team.

8. DL Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami – 91 OVR

Moten was another Miami player who was impactful last year. And he comes into 2026 with a lot of experience, as he’s set to play his fifth college football season.

In 2025, Moten finished with 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in 14 games. He was selected to the All-ACC Second Team.

9. OL Addison Nichols, SMU – 91 OVR

Nichols played a big role in SMU being a top ACC team in 2025. He joined the team last year after playing for Arkansas in 2024.

Last season, Nichols started in all 13 games and helped SMU post 416.9 yards per game, ranking fifth in the ACC. He was selected to the All-ACC Academic Team at the end of the year.

10. WR Cooper Barkate, Miami – 90 OVR

Barkate is another Duke transfer Miami picked up during the offseason. He spent one year with the Blue Devils after spending his first three seasons at Harvard.

In his one season at Duke, Barkate caught 72 passes for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. He was selected to the All-ACC Second Team by the Associated Press.