College Football 27: Top 10 rated Big 12 players in new video game revealed

EA Sports has revealed the top 10 Big 12 players in its new video game College Football 27. The game will be released worldwide on Thursday, July 9 (early release on Thursday, July 2).

The Big 12 has been in the news a lot this offseason due to Brendan Sorsby. But even with him no longer a member of Texas Tech (as of now), the team has its share of players on the top 10 list.

But which Big 12 player is the highest rated in College Football 27? Here’s a look at the 10 highest-rated players in the new video game from EA Sports.

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1. OL Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati – 93 OVR

Tengesdahal enters the 2026 season as one of the best offensive linemen in the country. In College Football 27, Tengesdahl has elite strength with a 97 rating, while being rated 95 in injury.

Tengesdahl recorded an 82.8 grade from PFF in 2025. He started all 13 games at left guard and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

2. OL Shadre Hurst, Houston – 93 OVR

Hurst is another Big 12 lineman projected to be one of the best in the nation. College Football 27 gave him a 97 rating in awareness and strength and a 91 rating in strength.

Hurst transferred to Houston after spending the last three seasons at Tulane. He was selected to the All-AAC First Team in 2024 and 2025.

3. CB Brice Pollock, Texas Tech – 93 OVR

Pollock was a big reason Texas Tech reached the College Football Playoff last year. He joined the Red Raiders after spending the previous two years at Mississippi State.

In 2025, Pollocked led the Big 12 in interceptions with five, and he also had seven pass breakups. He was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team.

4. RB LJ Martin, BYU – 92 OVR

Martin is ready to become the best running back in the country this fall. He has improved each season and took a big step forward in 2025.

Last year, Martin rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns on 236 carries. He had the seventh-most rushing yards in a single season in school history and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

5. TE Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech – 92 OVR

Carter looks to help Texas Tech make another CFP run and boost his draft stock. He joined the team last year after spending three years at Louisiana.

In 2025, Carter played in 13 games and caught 55 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns. He was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

6. DL A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech – 92 OVR

Holmes enters the 2026 season as one of the highest-rated defensive linemen in the country. He joined Texas Tech last year after spending three seasons at Houston.

Playing in 14 games last year, Holmes recorded 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He was selected to the All-Big 12 Third Team and the All-America Second Team from the AP and On3.

7. OL Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech – 92 OVR

Wilson comes into the 2026 season as one of the leaders at Texas Tech, as he’s been named a captain. He is one of the most experienced players on the roster, joining the team in 2022.

Last year, Wilson started all 14 games at center and did not allow a sack for the second consecutive season. He was selected to the All-Big 12 Third Team.

8. OL Bruce Mitchell, BYU – 91 OVR

Mitchell is another offensive lineman who has stayed loyal to his school. He joined BYU in 2022 and has seen a lot of action over the years.

In 2025, Mitchell started in all 14 games at center and was a co-captain. He helped BYU average 31.4 points per game and was selected as a first-team all-conference player.

9. WR Danny Scudero, Colorado – 91 OVR

Colorado fans are going to enjoy watching Scudero in action. He joined the Buffaloes this year after spending the 2025 season at San Jose State.

In his one season at San Jose State, Scudero caught 88 passes for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. He was selected to the All-Mountain West First Team.

10. RB Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State – 91 OVR

Oklahoma State is hoping that Hawkins can help turn things around. He joined the Cowboys earlier this year after spending the 2025 season at North Texas.

In his one season with the Mean Green, Hawkins became one of the most dynamic players in the country. He rushed for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 games with nine starts.