College Football 27: Top 10 rated SEC players in new video game revealed

EA Sports just revealed the top 10 SEC players in its new video game College Football 27. This comes as the game will be released worldwide on Thursday, July 9 (early release on Thursday, July 2).

These 10 SEC players are set to do big things during the 2026 season. And the most interesting thing about this list is that the top two play for the Missouri Tigers.

So which SEC players made the top-10 list? Here’s a look at College Football 27‘s 10 highest-rated SEC players.

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1. OL Cayden Green, Missouri – 96 OVR

If Missouri makes a run at the College Football Playoff this season, Green will be a big reason why. The left tackle has a strength rating of 94 and was rated 95 in injury and awareness.

Green was named to the All-SEC First Team in 2025. He began his college career with Oklahoma in 2023 and appeared in 12 games during his freshman season.

2. RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri – 96 OVR

Green will be blocking for Hardy, one of the most dynamic running backs in the country. The 20-year-old made his way to Missouri after spending the 2024 season at Louisiana-Monroe.

Last year, Hardy rushed for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games. He was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and was a consensus All-American.

3. RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss – 96 OVR

Lacy was one of the biggest breakout stars last year. One of his biggest games from last season was against Florida, as he rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

For the 2025 season, Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was selected to the All-SEC First Team and was a first-team All-American.

4. S KJ Bolden, Georgia – 95 OVR

The Bulldogs are the defending back-to-back SEC champions, and Bolden has played a big role in their success. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2024 after recording 59 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception.

In 2025, Bolden notched 76 tackles, seven passes defended, and two picks. That led to him being named to the All-American Second Team.

5. DE Colin Simmons, Texas – 95 OVR

Simmons took off as soon as he joined Texas. In 2024, the 20-year-old was selected to the Freshman All-America team after registering 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Simmons was even stronger last year, registering 42 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He was named to the All-SEC First Team and the All-America Second Team.

6. S Bray Hubbard, Alabama – 94 OVR

Hubbard has improved each year he has played at Alabama. He joined the program in 2003 and has worked his way from a special teams contributor to a top defender.

In 2025, Hubbard recorded 79 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and four interceptions. He was selected to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and league coaches.

7. DL David Stone, Oklahoma – 94 OVR

It’s going to be fun to watch what Stone does in his third season at Oklahoma. He emerged as one of the team’s top defenders last season, despite not being a full-time starter.

In 13 games with two starts in 2025, Stone tallied 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. His breakout game was against Missouri, posting a career-high six tackles and a QB hurry.

8. LT Trevor Goosby, Texas – 94 OVR

Goosby is one of the strongest offensive linemen in College Football 27 with a 92 strength rating. The Texas star also has a 92 rating in injury and an 87 rating in awareness.

In 2025, Goosby started all 13 games at left tackle. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by the coaches.

9. LT Jordan Seaton, LSU – 93 OVR

College Football 27 thinks very highly of Seaton. He has a 95 injury rating, a 90 awareness rating, and a 91 strength rating.

Seaton transferred to LSU this offseason after spending the last two years at Colorado. Last season, Seaton was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

10. EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina – 93 OVR

If Stewart’s third season at South Carolina is anything like his second, he will win multiple awards in the SEC. While the Gamecocks struggled last year, Stewart emerged as a top defender in the conference.

In 2025, Stewart totaled 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He was selected to the All-SEC Second Team by the coaches.