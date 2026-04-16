College Football coach pairings announced for Peach Bowl Golf Challenge, and man, are they interesting

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s annual charity golf tournament always tends to include some interesting doubles pairings, and this year’s edition is no different. The annual two-man scramble, hailed as “the nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event,” features 26 current and former college football coaches competing for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.

The 19th Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be held April 26-28 at Reynolds Lake Oconee Golf Course in Greensboro, Ga., about an hour South of Athens. And, as usual, this year’s field includes several pairings that could make for some interesting conversations on the links.

Key among them will be Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and former Auburn head coach-turned-politician Tommy Tuberville, who are paired once again for the second time in the last three years. Tuberville — who retired in 2016 after 22 years as a collegiate head coach at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati — has spent the last five years as Alabama’s senior senator and is currently running to be his adopted state’s next governor. Oh to be a fly on one of their golf bags.

Here is the full field and projected pairings for the 2026 Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament:

Also among the more interesting — and surprisingly successful — pairings is Florida State’s Mike Norvell and former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who have won the past two events in 2024-25 and will chase a third straight Peach Bowl Challenge title later this month.

SMU’s Rhett Lashlee, one of two newcomers to the event along with former Duke head coach and current Boston College defensive coordinator Ted Roof, will be teamed with Army’s Todd Monken in the only pairing featuring two active head coaches.

To date, 61 collegiate head football coaches have participated in the tournament through its 19-year history, which has raised a total of $3.5 million combined for 78 different charities and foundations. Since its start in 2007, the Peach Bowl Golf Challenge has contributed $10 million in scholarships and charity.

“We’ve now raised $10 million in charitable funds from this event and look forward to adding to that total thanks to this year’s impressive field of coaches,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “This annual tradition has grown to become the premier collegiate coach golf event and we’re thankful so many of college football’s biggest names have participated over the years in order to give back to various causes that have personal meaning to them.”