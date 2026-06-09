College Football Future Power Rankings: ESPN ranks each program from No. 1-68
Projecting the future in college football has become more difficult than ever. Between the transfer portal, NIL and constant roster movement, programs can look dramatically different from one season to the next.
Still, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg attempted to identify which teams are best positioned for sustained success through the 2027 season. Using factors such as quarterback outlook, roster management, coaching staffs and star power, Rittenberg ranked all 68 Power 4 programs.
Leading the way was Notre Dame, claiming the No. 1 spot after a season that saw several teams outperform expectations and others fall short. Here’s a look at the top 10 teams in ESPN’s updated Future Power Rankings, and the full 68 to follow.
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1. Notre Dame
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg placed Notre Dame atop the rankings after Marcus Freeman continued building through development and recruiting. Quarterback CJ Carr headlines a roster loaded with returning talent and one of the nation’s best offensive lines.
The Irish also signed another elite recruiting class while supplementing key areas through the portal. According to Rittenberg, Notre Dame’s balance between retention and recruiting makes the program college football’s strongest long-term bet.
2. Ohio State
Ohio State remains near the top thanks to quarterback Julian Sayin and a roster filled with star power. Jeremiah Smith returns as one of the nation’s premier receivers, while Ryan Day once again turned to the NFL for coaching help.
Despite losing several high draft picks, the Buckeyes retained much of their offensive core. Their recruiting pipeline continues to keep the roster stocked with elite talent.
3. Texas
Arch Manning’s return keeps Texas among the national title favorites entering 2026. The Longhorns added impact transfers while maintaining one of the nation’s strongest recruiting operations.
Colin Simmons leads a defensive front with championship potential. Steve Sarkisian’s program remains built for both immediate and future success.
4. Oregon
Dante Moore returning for another season gave Oregon a massive boost. The Ducks also brought back their entire starting defensive line and added key transfer pieces.
Dan Lanning’s recruiting success continues to pay dividends. Oregon enters 2026 with championship expectations.
5. Georgia
Kirby Smart’s program remains a recruiting machine. Gunner Stockton returns for one more season after an efficient 2025 campaign.
Georgia retained most of its core and again signed one of the nation’s top classes. The Bulldogs continue to prioritize development over heavy portal use.
6. Miami
Miami once again made a splash at quarterback, adding former Duke star Darian Mensah. Mario Cristobal has combined strong recruiting with aggressive portal additions.
The Hurricanes also retained several key playmakers from their national runner-up team. Miami’s resources keep the program firmly in contention.
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7. Indiana
Indiana’s rise continued after winning the national championship. Curt Cignetti replaced Fernando Mendoza with veteran transfer Josh Hoover and added another strong portal class.
The Hoosiers remain dominant along both lines of scrimmage. Sustained recruiting success will determine whether Indiana can stay near the top.
8. LSU
Lane Kiffin’s arrival and ESPN’s No. 1 transfer class vaulted LSU into the top 10. Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt headlines a roster full of high-profile newcomers.
The Tigers also retained several key defenders and offensive playmakers. LSU expects to compete immediately in the SEC.
9. Texas A&M
Mike Elko’s program continues trending upward after its first CFP appearance. Marcel Reed returns at quarterback and the Aggies signed another elite recruiting class.
Texas A&M also strengthened both lines through the portal. The foundation appears set for long-term success.
10. Alabama
Alabama rounds out the top 10 despite major questions at quarterback. Former five-star Keelon Russell is expected to lead the offense moving forward.
Kalen DeBoer retained most of his coaching staff and continued recruiting at an elite level. Even amid roster turnover, Alabama remains one of college football’s premier programs.
Nos. 11-25
11. Texas Tech
12. Ole Miss
13. Oklahoma
14. USC
15. BYU
16. Michigan
17. Penn State
18.Tennessee
19. SMU
20. Florida
21. Iowa
22. Clemson
23. Louisville
24. Washington
25. Utah
Nos. 26-68
26. Houston
27. Arizona State
28. Minnesota
29. Missouri
30. Illinois
31. TCU
32. Arizona
33. Vanderbilt
34. Virginia Tech
35. Pitt
36. Georgia Tech
37. NC State
38. Virginia
39. Cal
40. Duke
41. Oklahoma State
42. Auburn
43. Nebraska
44. Wake Forest
45. UCLA
46. South Carolina
47. Kentucky
48. Kansas State
49. Northwestern
50. Florida State
51. North Carolina
52. Mississippi State
53. West Virginia
54. Syracuse
55. Wisconsin
56. Rutgers
57. Colorado
58. Maryland
59. UCF
60. Cincinnati
61. Arkansas
62. Michigan State
63. Iowa State
64. Baylor
65. Kansas
66. Stanford
67. Purdue
68. Boston College