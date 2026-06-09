College Football Future Power Rankings: ESPN ranks each program from No. 1-68

Projecting the future in college football has become more difficult than ever. Between the transfer portal, NIL and constant roster movement, programs can look dramatically different from one season to the next.

Still, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg attempted to identify which teams are best positioned for sustained success through the 2027 season. Using factors such as quarterback outlook, roster management, coaching staffs and star power, Rittenberg ranked all 68 Power 4 programs.

Leading the way was Notre Dame, claiming the No. 1 spot after a season that saw several teams outperform expectations and others fall short. Here’s a look at the top 10 teams in ESPN’s updated Future Power Rankings, and the full 68 to follow.

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ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg placed Notre Dame atop the rankings after Marcus Freeman continued building through development and recruiting. Quarterback CJ Carr headlines a roster loaded with returning talent and one of the nation’s best offensive lines.

The Irish also signed another elite recruiting class while supplementing key areas through the portal. According to Rittenberg, Notre Dame’s balance between retention and recruiting makes the program college football’s strongest long-term bet.

Ohio State remains near the top thanks to quarterback Julian Sayin and a roster filled with star power. Jeremiah Smith returns as one of the nation’s premier receivers, while Ryan Day once again turned to the NFL for coaching help.

Despite losing several high draft picks, the Buckeyes retained much of their offensive core. Their recruiting pipeline continues to keep the roster stocked with elite talent.

Arch Manning’s return keeps Texas among the national title favorites entering 2026. The Longhorns added impact transfers while maintaining one of the nation’s strongest recruiting operations.

Colin Simmons leads a defensive front with championship potential. Steve Sarkisian’s program remains built for both immediate and future success.

Dante Moore returning for another season gave Oregon a massive boost. The Ducks also brought back their entire starting defensive line and added key transfer pieces.

Dan Lanning’s recruiting success continues to pay dividends. Oregon enters 2026 with championship expectations.

Kirby Smart’s program remains a recruiting machine. Gunner Stockton returns for one more season after an efficient 2025 campaign.

Georgia retained most of its core and again signed one of the nation’s top classes. The Bulldogs continue to prioritize development over heavy portal use.

Miami once again made a splash at quarterback, adding former Duke star Darian Mensah. Mario Cristobal has combined strong recruiting with aggressive portal additions.

The Hurricanes also retained several key playmakers from their national runner-up team. Miami’s resources keep the program firmly in contention.

Indiana’s rise continued after winning the national championship. Curt Cignetti replaced Fernando Mendoza with veteran transfer Josh Hoover and added another strong portal class.

The Hoosiers remain dominant along both lines of scrimmage. Sustained recruiting success will determine whether Indiana can stay near the top.

Lane Kiffin’s arrival and ESPN’s No. 1 transfer class vaulted LSU into the top 10. Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt headlines a roster full of high-profile newcomers.

The Tigers also retained several key defenders and offensive playmakers. LSU expects to compete immediately in the SEC.

Mike Elko’s program continues trending upward after its first CFP appearance. Marcel Reed returns at quarterback and the Aggies signed another elite recruiting class.

Texas A&M also strengthened both lines through the portal. The foundation appears set for long-term success.

Alabama rounds out the top 10 despite major questions at quarterback. Former five-star Keelon Russell is expected to lead the offense moving forward.

Kalen DeBoer retained most of his coaching staff and continued recruiting at an elite level. Even amid roster turnover, Alabama remains one of college football’s premier programs.

Nos. 11-25

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11. Texas Tech

12. Ole Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Michigan

17. Penn State

18.Tennessee

19. SMU

20. Florida

21. Iowa

22. Clemson

23. Louisville

24. Washington

25. Utah

Nos. 26-68

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26. Houston

27. Arizona State

28. Minnesota

29. Missouri

30. Illinois

31. TCU

32. Arizona

33. Vanderbilt

34. Virginia Tech

35. Pitt

36. Georgia Tech

37. NC State

38. Virginia

39. Cal

40. Duke

41. Oklahoma State

42. Auburn

43. Nebraska

44. Wake Forest

45. UCLA

46. South Carolina

47. Kentucky

48. Kansas State

49. Northwestern

50. Florida State

51. North Carolina

52. Mississippi State

53. West Virginia

54. Syracuse

55. Wisconsin

56. Rutgers

57. Colorado

58. Maryland

59. UCF

60. Cincinnati

61. Arkansas

62. Michigan State

63. Iowa State

64. Baylor

65. Kansas

66. Stanford

67. Purdue

68. Boston College