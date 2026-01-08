College Football Media Preseason National Champion predictions reflect unpredictability of 2025 season

Through the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff, four teams are left in contention for the national championship. Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon are all left standing in the CFP semifinals.

The 2025 season felt unpredictable entering Week 1, but preseason predictions still rolled in from national media. However, plenty of programs expected to contend for a title either lost early in the College Football Playoff or missed entirely.

On3 compiled 50 preseason predictions from national media members, and only one team from the group is left standing. All told, nine teams were represented, including four teams that made the CFP 12-team field. Here’s the full breakdown.

Oregon

Taylor Lewan , Bussin’ With The Boys

, Bussin’ With The Boys Rick Neuheisel, CBS Sports

Oregon is currently getting ready to take on Indiana in the Peach Bowl this week, and the Ducks are the last team standing from the 50 preseason predictions reviewed by On3. Of the group, only Bussin’ With The Boys’ Taylor Lewan and CBS Sports’ Rick Neuheisel picked Oregon to win it all during the preseason.

Penn State

Zak Herbstreit , On3

, On3 David Cone , On3

, On3 Ross Dellenger , Yahoo! Sports

, Yahoo! Sports Heather Dinich , ESPN

, ESPN Matt Leinart , FOX Sports

, FOX Sports Phil Steele

Danny Kanell , CBS Sports

, CBS Sports Chris Vannini , The Athletic

, The Athletic Chip Patterson , CBS Sports

, CBS Sports Brandon Marcello , CBS Sports

, CBS Sports David Cobb , CBS Sports

, CBS Sports Brandon Walker, Unnecessary Roughness/Barstool Sports

Penn State entered the 2025 season with high expectations after getting the bulk of its production back, and 12 national media members picked the Nittany Lions to win it all. However, it was a rough go as the program finished 7-6 and fired head coach James Franklin mid-season.

Texas

Andy Staples , On3

, On3 Ari Wasserman , On3

, On3 Blain Crain , On3

, On3 Paul Finebaum , SEC Network

, SEC Network Greg McElroy , ESPN

, ESPN Mark Schlabach , ESPN

, ESPN Dan Wolken , Yahoo! Sports

, Yahoo! Sports Will Compton , Bussin’ With The Boys

, Bussin’ With The Boys Brad Crawford , CBS Sports

, CBS Sports John Talty , CBS Sports

, CBS Sports Richard Johnson , CBS Sports

, CBS Sports Brian Jones, CBS Sports

Texas was picked by 12 national media members in the preseason to win the national championship, tying Penn State for the most among the predictions viewed by On3. The Longhorns finished the year 10-4 and missed out on the College Football Playoff.

Clemson

Rece Davis , ESPN

, ESPN Nicole Auerbach , NBC Sports

, NBC Sports Bruce Feldman , The Athletic/FOX Sports

, The Athletic/FOX Sports Chris Hummer , CBS Sports

, CBS Sports Kayce Smith , Unnecessary Roughness/Barstool Sports

, Unnecessary Roughness/Barstool Sports T-Bob Hebert , Unnecessary Roughness/Barstool Sports

, Unnecessary Roughness/Barstool Sports Aaron Taylor, CBS Sports

Clemson was picked by six national media members to win the national championship with the most returning production in FBS after last year’s CFP berth. The Tigers struggled, though, en route to a 7-6 record.

LSU

J.D. PicKell , On3

, On3 Kirk Herbstreit , ESPN/Amazon Prime Video

, ESPN/Amazon Prime Video Lee Corso , ESPN

, ESPN Tom Fornelli , CBS Sports

, CBS Sports Chris Doering , SEC Network

, SEC Network Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

Six national media members also picked LSU to win the national championship during the preseason after an overhaul in the transfer portal. But the Tigers had a rough year, finishing with a 7-6 record and firing head coach Brian Kelly during the season.

Alabama

Jake Crain , On3

, On3 Josh Pate , Josh Pate’s College Football Show

, Josh Pate’s College Football Show Mark Ingram , FOX Sports

, FOX Sports Brooks Austin , Film Guy Network

, Film Guy Network Todd McShay, Todd McShay Show/The Ringer

As Kalen DeBoer began his second year at Alabama, five national media members picked the Crimson Tide to win the national championship. The Tide made it to the SEC Championship and won a first-round CFP game, but fell to Indiana in the quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State

Joel Klatt , FOX Sports

, FOX Sports Urban Meyer , FOX Sports

, FOX Sports Evan “Big Ev” McDowell, Unnecessary Roughness/Barstool Sports

The reigning national champion, Ohio State was picked by three media members to repeat in 2025. While the Buckeyes went 12-0 during the regular season, they fell to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship and lost to Miami in the CFP quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl.

Georgia

Brett McMurphy , On3

, On3 Liam Blutman, Unnecessary Roughness/Barstool Sports

Just two national media members picked Georgia to win the 2025 national championship, and the Bulldogs clinched a first-round bye after winning the SEC title. However, UGA fell to Ole Miss in a thrilling Sugar Bowl.

Notre Dame

Brady Quinn, FOX Sports

Only one national media member picked Notre Dame to win the championship after making it to the title game last year: former Fighting Irish quarterback Brady Quinn. The Irish went 10-2 during the regular season, but just missed the College Football Playoff and later opted out of a bowl game.

The 2025 season was nothing short of unpredictable, considering none of Indiana, Miami or Ole Miss were picked to win it all during the preseason. Thursday marks the first day of the CFP semifinals as teams vie for a spot in the national title game on Jan. 19.