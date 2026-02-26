College football player Joseph Boutros dies of carbon monoxide poisoning during blizzard

Joseph Boutros, a 21-year-old college football player for Salve Regina University in Rhode Island, died from carbon monoxide poisoning during the massive snow storm that ripped through the Northeast over the last several days. Boutros was found in his snow-covered car on Monday, which was still running.

According to the Associated Press, police said that the vehicle’s exhaust pipe was obstructed by snow. They ruled his death from carbon monoxide poisoning to be accidental. Per AP, Boutros had went to his car to charge his phone during a power outage before his death occurred.







