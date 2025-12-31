College Football Playoff: Alabama vs. Indiana Tuesday injury report revealed
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Indiana Hoosiers are just days away from battle. They’re heading to Pasadena, as the College Football Playoff takes place at the Rose Bowl once again. A thrilling quarterfinal matchup is set to unfold, pitting two of the best from the Big Ten and SEC.
Unfortunately, there are some injuries that both teams are dealing with. Tuesday brought another injury report that gives us an idea of who might not be able to play on Thursday afternoon. You can check out the full thing here.
Alabama Crimson Tide
OUT
LB Jah-Marien Latham
DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
DL Jeremiah Beeman
Indiana Hoosiers
OUT
DL Stephen Daley
DL Kellan Wyatt
DB Bryson Bonds
RB Lee Beebe Jr.
PROBABLE
Moreover, Indiana has not taken the field since the first Saturday of December in the Big Ten Championship. Getting healthy certainly was a must for the Hoosiers. They’ve received plenty of time to do so.
Debates can take place about rest vs. rust going into these games. Head coach Curt Cignetti is hoping to prove the rest benefited his team in a big way.
Alabama is a little different, playing in the first round on Dec. 19. A come-from-behind win was required in Norman after going down 17-0. Oklahoma beat the Crimson Tide earlier in the season, only to see Kalen DeBoer‘s squad enact some revenge. At the same time, they are feeling pretty healthy too.
Kickoff from the Rose Bowl is set for 4 p.m. ET. Weather might wind up playing a factor, as there is rain in the forecast on New Year’s Day. Hopefully, some strides are made in the coming injury reports, and both teams are as close to full strength as possible.
Alabama, Indiana looking to make College Football Playoff runs
Alabama and Indiana share the same amount of College Football Playoff experience when it comes to the 12-team era. Both programs have only played one game, getting different results. Indiana lost in last year’s tournament to Notre Dame, while Alabama is fresh off the Oklahoma win.
Now, an opportunity to find a spot in the semifinal finds itself present on Jan. 1. This is the first-ever matchup between the two programs and it could not come on a bigger stage.
Of course, Alabama is used to finding success on the national stage when looking at the CFP’s entire history. But this is still all relatively new for Indiana after finding the spotlight under Cignetti. The entire college football world should be watching to see who earns a trip to the Peach Bowl.