College Football Playoff: Alcohol prices for Rose Bowl between Alabama, Indiana revealed

No. 1 Indiana and No. 9 Alabama are set to clash in Thursday afternoon’s Rose Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) game with a spot in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal) on the line. The winner will face the winner of No. 4 Texas Tech/No. 5 Oregon in the Semifinal, while the loser’s season comes to an end.

Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between one of the winningest programs in college football history (Alabama) and the losing-est program in college football history (Indiana), alcohol prices have been revealed at the Rose Bowl. If you’re wanting to enjoy a couple of drinks in Pasadena, you’ll have to take out a small loan.

One beer with set you back $18-19 at the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0tyfzLYXX4 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 1, 2026

Full Rose Bowl alcohol prices

Double Souvenir Cocktail [Premium] – $38.99

Double Souvenir Cocktail [House] – $37.49

Souvenir Rose Bud Cocktail – $21.79

Single Cocktail [Premium] – $20.79

Single Cocktail [House] – $19.99

Hard Seltzer [24oz] – $20.49

Premium Beer [19.2/24oz] – $19.79

Domestic Beer [24oz] – $17.99

Woodbridge Wine [6.3oz] – $14.99

No. 1 Indiana heads into the game with a perfect 13-0 record. It even knocked off Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game. Across Curt Cignetti‘s two seasons at the helm in Bloomington, the Hoosiers are 24-2. No. 9 Alabama sits at 11-3 following its 34-24 win over No. 8 Oklahoma in its CFP First Round matchup. The Crimson Tide trailed the Sooners 17-0 before outscoring them 34-7 over the remainder of the game.

Heading into the Rose Bowl game, legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban seemed extremely concerned for the Crimson Tide’s chances of downing the Hoosiers.

“I was so impressed with Indiana’s defense against Ohio State, I didn’t think they could play as physical as they played, and that could be a problem for Alabama because they struggle to run the ball,” Saban said Tuesday during an appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘. “And if you make the game one-dimensional for Ty Simpson, that could be an issue. Indiana is going to score some points. They’ve got too good of players with (Fernando) Mendoza and the receivers they’ve got, their ability to run the ball to (create) balance.”

“And Curt Cignetti, to me, does a great job. Their team does not beat themselves very often. So you’ve got to beat them and it’s going to be a challenge (for Alabama).”

Kick-off for Thursday afternoon’s Rose Bowl matchup between No. 1 Indiana and No. 9 Alabama is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.