College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: Athlon Sports updates 2026 projections for entire slate
The picture is starting to round into focus across college football. As the summer progresses, rosters are settling, and expectations are beginning to take shape ahead of the 2026 season.
That makes this the perfect time to take an early look at how the postseason could unfold, from the College Football Playoff to the full bowl slate. Athlon Sports has released its updated projections, offering a snapshot of where teams stand after a busy offseason defined by transfer movement and roster turnover.
In an era of expanded access and increased parity, there’s more uncertainty than ever at the top of the sport. From first-time contenders to traditional powers looking to reassert themselves, the race to the playoff appears as wide open as it’s been in years. Here’s the full projected CFP field and bowl matchups heading into 2026 from Athlon Sports.
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Salute to Veterans Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Delaware vs. Georgia Southern
Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Louisiana Tech vs. Central Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Troy vs. Liberty
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Tulane vs. Vanderbilt
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Temple vs. Marshall
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Toledo vs. North Dakota State
Puerto Rico Bowl
Bayamón, Puerto Rico
Miami (Ohio) vs. East Carolina
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
South Florida vs. Western Michigan
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
West Virginia vs. Kennesaw State
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans, La.
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Arizona State vs. UNLV
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Old Dominion vs. Utah State
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque, N.M.
New Mexico vs. Washington State
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu, Hawaii
Hawaii vs. UCLA
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Pitt vs. Minnesota
Fenway Bowl
Boston, Mass.
NC State vs. Army
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa
68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Jacksonville State vs. Arkansas State
Cactus Bowl
Tempe, Ariz.
TCU vs. Illinois
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Wake Forest vs. Navy
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Memphis vs. Georgia Tech
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Louisville vs. Houston
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio, Texas
BYU vs. USC
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
SMU vs. Alabama
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Nebraska vs. South Carolina
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn State vs. Florida
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Virginia vs. Utah
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas, Nev.
Arizona vs. Tennessee
Texas Bowl
Houston, Texas
Oklahoma State vs. Missouri
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Michigan vs. Ole Miss
First Responder Bowl
Dallas, Texas
Fresno State vs. UTSA
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State vs. Auburn
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Ohio vs. Air Force
Holiday Bowl
San Diego, Calif.
Clemson vs. Washington
Poinsettia Bowl
San Diego, Calif.
San Diego State vs. California
College Football Playoff First Round
No. 5 Indiana
Bloomington, Ind.
vs. Boise State
No. 6 Oregon
Eugene, Ore.
vs. Texas Tech
No. 7 Miami
Miami Gardens, Fla.
vs. LSU
No. 8 Oklahoma
Norman, Okla.
vs. Texas A&M
Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Indiana
Peach Bowl
Atlanta, Ga.
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Miami
Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Oregon
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Oklahoma
Semifinals
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans, La.
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Texas
National Championship
National Championship
Las Vegas, Nev.
Ohio State over Georgia