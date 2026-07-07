College Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: Athlon Sports updates 2026 projections for entire slate

The picture is starting to round into focus across college football. As the summer progresses, rosters are settling, and expectations are beginning to take shape ahead of the 2026 season.

That makes this the perfect time to take an early look at how the postseason could unfold, from the College Football Playoff to the full bowl slate. Athlon Sports has released its updated projections, offering a snapshot of where teams stand after a busy offseason defined by transfer movement and roster turnover.

In an era of expanded access and increased parity, there’s more uncertainty than ever at the top of the sport. From first-time contenders to traditional powers looking to reassert themselves, the race to the playoff appears as wide open as it’s been in years. Here’s the full projected CFP field and bowl matchups heading into 2026 from Athlon Sports.

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Salute to Veterans Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Delaware vs. Georgia Southern

Frisco Football Classic

Frisco, Texas

Louisiana Tech vs. Central Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

Troy vs. Liberty

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Tulane vs. Vanderbilt

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Temple vs. Marshall

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

Toledo vs. North Dakota State

Puerto Rico Bowl

Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Miami (Ohio) vs. East Carolina

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

South Florida vs. Western Michigan

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

West Virginia vs. Kennesaw State

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans, La.

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Arizona State vs. UNLV

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Old Dominion vs. Utah State

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico vs. Washington State

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii vs. UCLA

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Pitt vs. Minnesota

Fenway Bowl

Boston, Mass.

NC State vs. Army

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Jacksonville State vs. Arkansas State

Cactus Bowl

Tempe, Ariz.

TCU vs. Illinois

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Wake Forest vs. Navy

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

Memphis vs. Georgia Tech

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Louisville vs. Houston

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, Texas

BYU vs. USC

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

SMU vs. Alabama

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Penn State vs. Florida

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Virginia vs. Utah

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas, Nev.

Arizona vs. Tennessee

Texas Bowl

Houston, Texas

Oklahoma State vs. Missouri

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Michigan vs. Ole Miss

First Responder Bowl

Dallas, Texas

Fresno State vs. UTSA

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State vs. Auburn

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Ohio vs. Air Force

Holiday Bowl

San Diego, Calif.

Clemson vs. Washington

Poinsettia Bowl

San Diego, Calif.

San Diego State vs. California

No. 5 Indiana

Bloomington, Ind.

vs. Boise State

No. 6 Oregon

Eugene, Ore.

vs. Texas Tech

No. 7 Miami

Miami Gardens, Fla.

vs. LSU

No. 8 Oklahoma

Norman, Okla.

vs. Texas A&M

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Indiana

Peach Bowl

Atlanta, Ga.

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Miami

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Oregon

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

Semifinals

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans, La.

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Texas

National Championship

National Championship

Las Vegas, Nev.

Ohio State over Georgia