Skip to main content
Join Now
Special Offer: On3 | Rivals National Membership
Join for $1
then $19.99 your first year
One subscription: The best coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: Athlon Sports updates 2026 projections for entire slate

Stephen Samra
Steve Samra@SamraSource
6h
College Football Playoff
(On3)

The picture is starting to round into focus across college football. As the summer progresses, rosters are settling, and expectations are beginning to take shape ahead of the 2026 season. 

That makes this the perfect time to take an early look at how the postseason could unfold, from the College Football Playoff to the full bowl slate. Athlon Sports has released its updated projections, offering a snapshot of where teams stand after a busy offseason defined by transfer movement and roster turnover. 

In an era of expanded access and increased parity, there’s more uncertainty than ever at the top of the sport. From first-time contenders to traditional powers looking to reassert themselves, the race to the playoff appears as wide open as it’s been in years. Here’s the full projected CFP field and bowl matchups heading into 2026 from Athlon Sports.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Salute to Veterans Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Delaware vs. Georgia Southern

Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Louisiana Tech vs. Central Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Troy vs. Liberty

Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Tulane vs. Vanderbilt

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Temple vs. Marshall

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Toledo vs. North Dakota State

Puerto Rico Bowl
Bayamón, Puerto Rico
Miami (Ohio) vs. East Carolina

Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
South Florida vs. Western Michigan

Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
West Virginia vs. Kennesaw State

New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans, La.
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Arizona State vs. UNLV

Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Old Dominion vs. Utah State

New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque, N.M.
New Mexico vs. Washington State

Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu, Hawaii
Hawaii vs. UCLA

Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Pitt vs. Minnesota

Fenway Bowl
Boston, Mass.
NC State vs. Army

Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa

68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Jacksonville State vs. Arkansas State

Cactus Bowl
Tempe, Ariz.
TCU vs. Illinois

Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Wake Forest vs. Navy

Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Memphis vs. Georgia Tech

Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Louisville vs. Houston

Alamo Bowl
San Antonio, Texas
BYU vs. USC

Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
SMU vs. Alabama

Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Nebraska vs. South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn State vs. Florida

Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Virginia vs. Utah

Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas, Nev.
Arizona vs. Tennessee

Texas Bowl
Houston, Texas
Oklahoma State vs. Missouri

Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Michigan vs. Ole Miss

First Responder Bowl
Dallas, Texas
Fresno State vs. UTSA

Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas State vs. Auburn

Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Ohio vs. Air Force

Holiday Bowl
San Diego, Calif.
Clemson vs. Washington

Poinsettia Bowl
San Diego, Calif.
San Diego State vs. California

College Football Playoff First Round

No. 5 Indiana
Bloomington, Ind.
vs. Boise State

No. 6 Oregon
Eugene, Ore.
vs. Texas Tech

No. 7 Miami
Miami Gardens, Fla.
vs. LSU

No. 8 Oklahoma
Norman, Okla.
vs. Texas A&M

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Indiana

Peach Bowl
Atlanta, Ga.
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Miami

Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Oregon

Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

Semifinals

Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl
New Orleans, La.
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Texas

National Championship

National Championship
Las Vegas, Nev.
Ohio State over Georgia

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from On3

More On3 News