Skip to main content
Join Now
Special Offer: On3 | Rivals National Membership
Join for $1
then $19.99 your first year
One subscription: The best coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: The Sporting News updates 2026 projections for entire slate

Stephen Samra
Steve Samra@SamraSource
7h
College Football Playoff, Bowl Projections
(On3)

The college football season is getting closer, and bowl projections are starting to take shape as teams prepare for fall camp. With rosters largely set following another busy offseason, it’s time for another early look at how the postseason could play out.

With that in mind, Bill Bender of The Sporting News released his latest bowl projections, including the full College Football Playoff bracket and every postseason matchup. While plenty will change between now and December, the projections offer an early snapshot of where teams stand heading into the 2026 season.

Here’s a look at Bender’s complete bowl and College Football Playoff projections. Check out where your favorite team slots in below. 

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Salute to Veterans Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Old Dominion vs. Kennesaw State

Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Georgia Southern vs. Western Kentucky

Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Troy vs. Delaware

Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Navy vs. Washington State

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Arkansas State vs. Liberty

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
North Dakota State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Puerto Rico Bowl
Bayamón, Puerto Rico
Ohio vs. UConn

Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Central Michigan vs. FIU

Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Army vs. Cal

New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans, La.
James Madison vs. Jacksonville State

Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Nebraska vs. South Carolina

Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Tulane vs. Buffalo

New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque, N.M.
UNLV vs. Kennesaw State

Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu, Hawaii
UTSA vs. Hawaii

Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Minnesota vs. Florida State

Fenway Bowl
Boston, Mass.
East Carolina vs. Virginia

Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Florida vs. Pitt

68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana Tech vs. Toledo

Cactus Bowl
Tempe, Ariz.
Illinois vs. Kansas

Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
South Florida vs. Florida State

Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Memphis vs. Duke

Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Texas Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Alamo Bowl
San Antonio, Texas
Washington vs. Houston

Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Vanderbilt vs. Clemson

Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Penn State vs. Texas A&M

ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Alabama vs. SMU

Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Fresno State vs. Wake Forest

Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas, Nev.
Iowa vs. Arizona State

Texas Bowl
Houston, Texas
Missouri vs. TCU

Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Michigan vs. LSU

First Responder Bowl
Dallas, Texas
Wisconsin vs. Baylor

Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Tennessee vs. Kansas State

Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico vs. Western Michigan

Holiday Bowl
San Diego, Calif.
Utah vs. Louisville

Poinsettia Bowl
San Diego, Calif.
San Diego State vs. Air Force

College Football Playoff First Round

No. 7 Miami
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 USC

No. 5 Texas
Austin, Texas
No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Boise State

No. 8 Ole Miss
Oxford, Miss.
No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 6 Oregon
Eugene, Ore.
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 BYU

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Texas

Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Oregon

Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

Peach Bowl
Atlanta, Ga.
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 USC

Semifinals

Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 5 Texas

Sugar Bowl
New Orleans, La.
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

National Championship

National Championship
Las Vegas, Nev.
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from On3

More On3 News