College Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: The Sporting News updates 2026 projections for entire slate

The college football season is getting closer, and bowl projections are starting to take shape as teams prepare for fall camp. With rosters largely set following another busy offseason, it’s time for another early look at how the postseason could play out.

With that in mind, Bill Bender of The Sporting News released his latest bowl projections, including the full College Football Playoff bracket and every postseason matchup. While plenty will change between now and December, the projections offer an early snapshot of where teams stand heading into the 2026 season.

Here’s a look at Bender’s complete bowl and College Football Playoff projections. Check out where your favorite team slots in below.

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Salute to Veterans Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Old Dominion vs. Kennesaw State

Frisco Football Classic

Frisco, Texas

Georgia Southern vs. Western Kentucky

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

Troy vs. Delaware

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Navy vs. Washington State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Arkansas State vs. Liberty

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

North Dakota State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Puerto Rico Bowl

Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Ohio vs. UConn

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Central Michigan vs. FIU

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Army vs. Cal

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans, La.

James Madison vs. Jacksonville State

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Nebraska vs. South Carolina

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Tulane vs. Buffalo

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, N.M.

UNLV vs. Kennesaw State

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu, Hawaii

UTSA vs. Hawaii

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Minnesota vs. Florida State

Fenway Bowl

Boston, Mass.

East Carolina vs. Virginia

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Florida vs. Pitt

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Louisiana Tech vs. Toledo

Cactus Bowl

Tempe, Ariz.

Illinois vs. Kansas

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

South Florida vs. Florida State

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

Memphis vs. Duke

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Texas Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, Texas

Washington vs. Houston

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Vanderbilt vs. Clemson

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Penn State vs. Texas A&M

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Alabama vs. SMU

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Fresno State vs. Wake Forest

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas, Nev.

Iowa vs. Arizona State

Texas Bowl

Houston, Texas

Missouri vs. TCU

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Michigan vs. LSU

First Responder Bowl

Dallas, Texas

Wisconsin vs. Baylor

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Tennessee vs. Kansas State

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico vs. Western Michigan

Holiday Bowl

San Diego, Calif.

Utah vs. Louisville

Poinsettia Bowl

San Diego, Calif.

San Diego State vs. Air Force

No. 7 Miami

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 USC

No. 5 Texas

Austin, Texas

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Boise State

No. 8 Ole Miss

Oxford, Miss.

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 6 Oregon

Eugene, Ore.

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 BYU

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Texas

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Oregon

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

Peach Bowl

Atlanta, Ga.

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 USC

Semifinals

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 5 Texas

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans, La.

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

National Championship

National Championship

Las Vegas, Nev.

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 3 Notre Dame