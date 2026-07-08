College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: The Sporting News updates 2026 projections for entire slate
The college football season is getting closer, and bowl projections are starting to take shape as teams prepare for fall camp. With rosters largely set following another busy offseason, it’s time for another early look at how the postseason could play out.
With that in mind, Bill Bender of The Sporting News released his latest bowl projections, including the full College Football Playoff bracket and every postseason matchup. While plenty will change between now and December, the projections offer an early snapshot of where teams stand heading into the 2026 season.
Here’s a look at Bender’s complete bowl and College Football Playoff projections. Check out where your favorite team slots in below.
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Salute to Veterans Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Old Dominion vs. Kennesaw State
Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Georgia Southern vs. Western Kentucky
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Troy vs. Delaware
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Navy vs. Washington State
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Arkansas State vs. Liberty
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
North Dakota State vs. Miami (Ohio)
Puerto Rico Bowl
Bayamón, Puerto Rico
Ohio vs. UConn
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Central Michigan vs. FIU
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Army vs. Cal
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans, La.
James Madison vs. Jacksonville State
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Nebraska vs. South Carolina
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Tulane vs. Buffalo
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque, N.M.
UNLV vs. Kennesaw State
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu, Hawaii
UTSA vs. Hawaii
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Minnesota vs. Florida State
Fenway Bowl
Boston, Mass.
East Carolina vs. Virginia
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Florida vs. Pitt
68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Louisiana Tech vs. Toledo
Cactus Bowl
Tempe, Ariz.
Illinois vs. Kansas
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
South Florida vs. Florida State
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Memphis vs. Duke
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Texas Tech vs. Virginia Tech
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio, Texas
Washington vs. Houston
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Vanderbilt vs. Clemson
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Penn State vs. Texas A&M
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Alabama vs. SMU
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Fresno State vs. Wake Forest
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas, Nev.
Iowa vs. Arizona State
Texas Bowl
Houston, Texas
Missouri vs. TCU
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Michigan vs. LSU
First Responder Bowl
Dallas, Texas
Wisconsin vs. Baylor
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Tennessee vs. Kansas State
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico vs. Western Michigan
Holiday Bowl
San Diego, Calif.
Utah vs. Louisville
Poinsettia Bowl
San Diego, Calif.
San Diego State vs. Air Force
College Football Playoff First Round
No. 7 Miami
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 USC
No. 5 Texas
Austin, Texas
No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Boise State
No. 8 Ole Miss
Oxford, Miss.
No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
No. 6 Oregon
Eugene, Ore.
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 BYU
Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Texas
Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Oregon
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 8 Ole Miss
Peach Bowl
Atlanta, Ga.
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 USC
Semifinals
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 5 Texas
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans, La.
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
National Championship
National Championship
Las Vegas, Nev.
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 3 Notre Dame