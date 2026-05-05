Although the 12-team College Football Playoff format will be returning for its third season in 2026, a push for expansion to 24 teams is garnering support from head coaches all across the sport.

The 12-team CFP has been a massive success across its first two iterations, spawning multiple all-time classics and moments. Adding 12 more teams has been a hot button issue since expansion from four teams was first proposed almost a decade ago, and it seems like the sport could very well be on its way to that format at some point in the near future.

On Monday, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt joined The Next Round Live to reveal one of the reasons this 24-team Playoff is garnering support, especially from SEC and Big Ten coaches.

.@joelklatt says expanding the College Football Playoff to 24 teams is gaining support among coaches.



The reason: self-preservation pic.twitter.com/dvwQ2sA2d3 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 5, 2026

“If you actually talk with coaches now (from the SEC or Big Ten), most would be in favor of a 24-team Playoff,” Klatt said. “Why all of a sudden is that the change? It’s about the definition of success. It’s about the opportunity. If you go way back into the history of college football, you could say ‘well, we went to a bowl game’ and coaches would keep jobs and get contracts on the fact that they went to a bowl game.

“I think what really hurt college football, for about a decade, was that it was just a four-team Playoff. The other bowl games lost their validity completely, and yet we had minimized the definition of success to just four spots. The sport reflected that, and only 2-3 teams at the beginning of the year could win the National Championship. As we’ve expanded the Playoff, everyone is like ‘you can get extensions by making the Playoff, even if you lose badly.’ You can get a contract extension, down in Alabama.

“Now, all these coaches are like, 24 doesn’t sound that bad, guys. Why? It’s preservation.”

Klatt was obviously referring to Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who received a seven-year contract extension that raised his annual salary to $12.5 million and doubled his buyout this offseason. DeBoer led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff and defeated Oklahoma in the First Round before being blown out by eventual National Champions Indiana in the Rose Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal).

Being able to claim that you made the College Football Playoff is key for a head coach in staking his claim for a higher NIL budget or a contract extension, and that looks to be one of the driving factors in ensuring that the 24-team Playoff sees the light of day eventually.