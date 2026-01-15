For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, both Indiana and Miami are playing for a National Championship next Monday night. One fan reportedly dropped $26,000 on a row one seat in the 72 Club to see the historic matchup, TMZ Sports reported via SeatGeek on Thursday.

The 72 Club, located at the 35-yard line of Hard Rock Stadium, is a private box that includes all-inclusive food and beverage. Along with these amenities, the tickets also include a personal in-seat service and preferred parking. Watching Fernando Mendoza duel against Carson Beck in Miami comes with a steep price, and this unidentified fan wasn’t afraid to pay it.

Monday night’s game pits the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff bracket and the final, at-large seed against each other for the crown of National Champion. No. 10 Miami defeated three higher-seeded programs to earn the right to play at its home stadium (No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 6 Ole Miss), while No. 1 Indiana dominated No. 9 Alabama (38-3) and No. 5 Oregon (56-22).

Per SeatGeek, the get-in price for this season’s National Championship is around $3,000, while the average resale ticket is going for $5,000. As recently as 2021, tickets were in the $1,000 range.

CFP executive director cracked joke about National Title prices

When informed of this pricey trend, which has caused fans of both finalists sticker shock, College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark reveled in the moment during a Tuesday media availability. He even appeared to dunk on global pop superstar Taylor Swift in the process.

“It’s more expensive than Taylor Swift? We have arrived,” Clark said, according to Miami-based AP writer Tim Reynolds. “That’s awesome. I will just say that speaks to the excitement of the game.”

Miami has not won a National Championship since the 2001 season, when it downed Nebraska 37-14 in the Rose Bowl (BCS National Championship Game). The Hurricanes were led by future all-time greats Andre Johnson, Sean Taylor, Ed Reed, Vince Wilfork, Willis McGahee, and Frank Gore.

Indiana, meanwhile, has never won a National Championship in the sport of football. As recently as 2023, the Hoosiers were heralded as one of the worst Power-Four programs in the sport. Just two seasons later, however, Curt Cignetti‘s program is on the verge of winning the title and completing the first-ever 16-0 season.

Kick-off for Monday night’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game, which is closing out yet another exciting college football season, can be seen on ESPN.