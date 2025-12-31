College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. Ole Miss Tuesday injury report revealed

The quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff is here. There, one of the biggest matchups is actually a regular season rematch between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl.

In their first meeting, Georgia played host to Ole Miss and would win a thriller 43-35. That came largely on the back of a fourth quarter in which the Bulldogs outscored the Rebels 17-0. Of course, that was in the middle of October, and plenty is different now.

Ole Miss would finish the season 11-1. That loss to Georgia was the only one they suffered, but it was good enough to keep them out of the SEC Championship Game. Then, the Lane Kiffin saga began, with the Rebels losing their head coach to LSU. He’s since been replaced by Pete Golding, who helped Ole Miss to win its first ever Playoff game against Tulane.

Georgia, meanwhile, only suffered one regular season loss against Alabama. They’d go on to avenge that and beat Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. That was good enough to earn a bye in the first round of the Playoff.

Now, with the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff only a couple of days away, both teams released their updated injury reports. Of course, there’s still some time for these to shift over the next few days.

Georgia Bulldogs:

OUT:

OLB Gabe Harris Jr.

DB Joenel Aguero

DB Kyron Jones

DL Jordan Hall

OL Drew Bobo

Ole Miss Rebels:

OUT:

CB Cedrick Beavers

OL John Wayne Oliver

LB Raymond Collins

QUESTIONABLE:

TE Caleb Odom

PROBABLE:

RB Kewan Lacy

TE Dae’Quan Wright

The majority of the players Georgia has already ruled out come on the defensive side of the ball. However, arguably the most important is going to be on the offensive side. Starting center Drew Bobo has already been ruled out. The anchor of that Bulldogs’ offensive line, he also missed the SEC Championship Game for Georgia.

As of now, Ole Miss has only ruled out defensive back Cedrick Beavers and offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver. However, the most concerning name initially is running back Kewan Lacy. A star who has rushed for 21 touchdowns and counting, keeping him healthy is vital for Ole Miss. Luckily, he seems likely to play against Georgia now.

The Sugar Bowl between Ole Miss and Georgia is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day. Whoever wins will go on to play either Miami or Ohio State in the semifinals.