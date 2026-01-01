College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. Ole Miss Wednesday injury report revealed

The Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs are set to meet in a rematch of their regular season battle in the College Football Playoff. There, the two will meet in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The two first met back in October. Georgia played host to that game, and managed to come-from-behind to win 43-35. Of course, with a couple of months since that matchup, plenty has changed for both teams.

For Ole Miss, the Georgia game represented its only loss this season. Still, that would be enough to keep the Rebels out of the SEC Championship Game. It wasn’t enough, however, to keep them out of the Playoff. Ole Miss was able to make it, host a game, and earn a win all while dealing with a highly publicized coaching change. Meanwhile, Georgia would go on to win the SEC. That helped the Bulldogs earn a first round bye this year.

Ahead of the game, both Ole Miss and Georgia have been updating their injury reports. That continued on New Year’s Eve, one day before the game, and those reports can be seen here.

Georgia Bulldogs:

OUT:

OLB Gabe Harris Jr.

DB Joenel Aguero

DB Kyron Jones

DL Jordan Hall

OL Drew Bobo

Ole Miss Rebels:

OUT:

CB Cedrick Beavers

OL John Wayne Oliver

LB Raymond Collins

PROBABLE:

RB Kewan Lacy

TE Dae’Quan Wright

TE Caleb Odom

There had been some concern coming into the week for Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy. He had been popping up on the injury report, but Ole Miss fans did get a positive update on him. On Tuesday, he shared, “I was a full go [in practice], didn’t have limitations. I’m ready to go.” So, it looks like the Rebels will be with a player who is at 21 touchdowns at running back.

Georgia, meanwhile, will be without the anchor of its offensive line. Center Drew Bobo has already been ruled out for the Sugar Bowl. He initially was injured in the regular season finale and hasn’t seen the field since then. Unsurprisingly, Georgia has had its share of struggles on the ground as a result.

Beyond Bobo, Georgia looks like it’s going to have its depth tested on defense. Multiple Bulldogs in both the secondary and front seven have already been ruled out. Even without Lane Kiffin on the sideline, that’s difficult to navigate against an explosive Ole Miss offense.

The Sugar Bowl between Ole Miss and Georgia is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day. Whoever wins will go on to play either Miami or Ohio State in the semifinals.