College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. Ole Miss Wednesday injury report revealed
The Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs are set to meet in a rematch of their regular season battle in the College Football Playoff. There, the two will meet in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
The two first met back in October. Georgia played host to that game, and managed to come-from-behind to win 43-35. Of course, with a couple of months since that matchup, plenty has changed for both teams.
For Ole Miss, the Georgia game represented its only loss this season. Still, that would be enough to keep the Rebels out of the SEC Championship Game. It wasn’t enough, however, to keep them out of the Playoff. Ole Miss was able to make it, host a game, and earn a win all while dealing with a highly publicized coaching change. Meanwhile, Georgia would go on to win the SEC. That helped the Bulldogs earn a first round bye this year.
Ahead of the game, both Ole Miss and Georgia have been updating their injury reports. That continued on New Year’s Eve, one day before the game, and those reports can be seen here.
Georgia Bulldogs:
OUT:
OLB Gabe Harris Jr.
DB Joenel Aguero
DB Kyron Jones
DL Jordan Hall
OL Drew Bobo
Ole Miss Rebels:
OUT:
CB Cedrick Beavers
OL John Wayne Oliver
LB Raymond Collins
PROBABLE:
RB Kewan Lacy
TE Dae’Quan Wright
TE Caleb Odom
Top 10
- 1New
Biff Poggi
Interim HC reveals future at UM
- 2Hot
Transfer Portal Intel
Deuce Knight, Cam Coleman, more
- 3Trending
Arch Manning
Takes little jab at Peyton
- 4
Duke Spitgate
Landen King tossed for spitting
- 5
Nick Saban
Rant on state of college sports
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
There had been some concern coming into the week for Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy. He had been popping up on the injury report, but Ole Miss fans did get a positive update on him. On Tuesday, he shared, “I was a full go [in practice], didn’t have limitations. I’m ready to go.” So, it looks like the Rebels will be with a player who is at 21 touchdowns at running back.
Georgia, meanwhile, will be without the anchor of its offensive line. Center Drew Bobo has already been ruled out for the Sugar Bowl. He initially was injured in the regular season finale and hasn’t seen the field since then. Unsurprisingly, Georgia has had its share of struggles on the ground as a result.
Beyond Bobo, Georgia looks like it’s going to have its depth tested on defense. Multiple Bulldogs in both the secondary and front seven have already been ruled out. Even without Lane Kiffin on the sideline, that’s difficult to navigate against an explosive Ole Miss offense.
The Sugar Bowl between Ole Miss and Georgia is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day. Whoever wins will go on to play either Miami or Ohio State in the semifinals.