College Football Playoff: Joel Klatt makes pick for Peach Bowl between Indiana, Oregon

The fourth and final rematch of the College Football Playoff will take place Friday night between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Earlier this season, No. 7 Indiana went to Eugene and knocked off No. 3 Oregon 30-20. Fresh off a 63-10 drumming of No. 9 Illinois and a 20-15 victory over Iowa, the victory truly showed the college football world that the Hoosiers were for real.

In that game, the programs were knotted up at 20 apiece late in the fourth quarter. A go-ahead passing touchdown from eventual Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt with 6:23 remaining in the fourth however propelled the Hoosiers ahead.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was then intercepted by Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones, which led to a game-sealing field goal by Hoosier kicker Nico Radicic. The victory over the Ducks marked the second of four victories over top-ten for Indiana this season (No. 9 Illinois, No. 3 Oregon, No. 1 Ohio State, and No. 9 Alabama.)

Joel Klatt picks between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon in Peach Bowl

Ahead of the second meeting between the Big Ten programs, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt made his prediction on the latest edition of ‘The Joel Klatt Show‘.

“I could talk all day about that game, but you’ve got to make a pick at the end of the day,” Klatt said. “I think it’s going to be a phenomenal game. I’m gonna take Indiana in this one, 27-21. They are 4 1/2 point favorites. I’m gonna give those 4 1/2 and take Indiana. Indiana 27-21 and they go play for a National Championship.”

Both Indiana and Oregon have dominated in the College Football Playoff so far. The Hoosiers completely embarrassed Alabama 38-3 in their Rose Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) matchup, and the Ducks downed James Madison 51-34 and shutout Texas Tech 23-0 in their first two CFP games. Oregon led James Madison 48-13 before calling off the dogs a bit.

No matter who comes out on top in the Peach Bowl, the Big Ten will benefit greatly once again. It will mark the third consecutive season that the conference will have a team reach the National Championship, and a win by Indiana or Oregon would mark the third consecutive season a Big Ten team has been named the National Champion.