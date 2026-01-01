College Football Playoff: Joel Klatt makes prediction for Orange Bowl between Oregon, Texas Tech

With a spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on the line, No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 5 Oregon will clash in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Thursday. The Ducks are seeking their first appearance in the Semifinals since they made a run to the National Championship in the inaugural CFP (2014), while Texas Tech is seeking its first-ever CFP victory.

While Oregon downed James Madison 51-34 in its First Round matchup on Dec. 20, Texas Tech has not played since the Big 12 Championship Game. This could spell bad news for the Red Raiders, as CFP teams with a bye are now 0-5 in the two seasons of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

This exact same scenario took place in Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl, as No. 10 Miami knocked off a rusty No. 2 Ohio State team 24-14. The Buckeyes, much like the Red Raiders, had not seen the field since their Conference Championship game. That game also occurred on Dec. 6.

Joel Klatt picks between No. 4 Texas Tech/No. 5 Oregon in Orange Bowl

Prior to kick-off between two of college football’s most exciting teams, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt made his prediction. Klatt is rolling with the Ducks to hold off the Red Raiders to punch their ticket to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

“This is going to be an incredible game,” Klatt said on ‘The Joel Klatt Show‘. “I think ultimately, at the end of the day, Oregon‘s ability to win close games this year, and the fact that they’re going to feel confident about preparing for 365 days for this moment… I think they win the game in a close one, 30-24. Oregon wins, and they’re going to cover that small spread. Oregon is favored by 2 1/2 and they’re gonna win the game 30-24. They win the Orange Bowl and they’re going to the National Semifinal.”

These programs last met on Sept. 9, 2023. No. 13 Oregon held on for a 38-30 win over the Red Raiders in Lubbock, thanks to a monstrous performance by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix completed 32/44 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Oregon could certainly use a Bo Nix-esque performance from quarterback Dante Moore, who is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The winner of the game will face the winner of Thursday’s Rose Bowl Game (No. 1 Indiana or No. 9 Alabama) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 8, with a spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on the line.