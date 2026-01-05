College Football Playoff: Josh Pate predicts semifinal matchups, sets national championship gme

The College Football Playoffs are about to pick back up again later this week, with the semifinal round to take place on Thursday and Friday. Miami and Ole Miss will play first, followed by Indiana and Oregon.

Both figure to be exciting matchups, as most of the playoff games past the first round have been. College football analyst Josh Pate weighed in on both games on Sunday night.

On Josh Pate’s College Football Show, he provided his picks for both games. He also outlined some reasoning for those picks. So let’s get into his picks below.

The first game features a rematch of the regular season meeting that Indiana won convincingly. At Oregon, no less.

Pate was clearly impressed by that result, so much so that he’s once again on Indiana to win in the College Football Playoff rematch. He thinks that, even with Indiana favored, the computer models aren’t giving the Hoosiers enough credit.

“Indiana’s just flat-out underrated,” Pate said. “It’s been an underrated roster all year, I think it’s underrated here. Model sees a big gap in overall raw talent level between Oregon and Indiana. The answer to this is not to throw the model out. The answer is to try to find the exceptions to the rule. The general rule still works.

“Indiana is an exception to the rule, and because of that I’m going to take Indiana to win and Indiana to cover as well. That number is 4.5 right now. I see it as Indiana winning and covering.”

The second of Pate’s picks comes in a game between two red-hot teams. Ole Miss cruised by Georgia with an incredible performance by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Pate has a hard time seeing that kind of outing duplicated. And that’s the main reason he likes Miami, even though his model actually has Ole Miss as a slight favorite in the College Football Playoff contest.

“I think Miami’s going to win the game,” Pate said. “I think they’re going to win it by seven or more. I am diametrically opposed to the model here. Because what I think is going to happen is a little blend of both worlds for Miami. They are going to have a two-way edge on the line of scrimmage. They are going to get theirs on the ground. Carson Beck is going to have a good decision-making type game. Going to be a really hard-hitting type game.

“But I also don’t think that Trinidad Chambliss — and I’ve just got to go on basic instinct here — I don’t think you’re going to have a copy/paste of the magic we saw last game. If we do, and that’s the way they win this game, just like I said about Georgia, you just tip your cap to them. I think that stuff’s really transcendent. I mean I think that’s generational type stuff for a school. And to get two of those performances in a row? I will be proven wrong by it happening, rather than expecting it to happen. So I’m going to take Miami to win. I’m going to take Miami to cover.”