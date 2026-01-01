College Football Playoff: Josh Pate reveals reaction to Miami eliminating Ohio State in Cotton Bowl

No. 10 seed Miami became the first double-digit seed to win a College Football Playoff game Wednesday night by knocking off No. 2 seed Ohio State 24-14 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. Miami is now just two wins away from winning their first National Championship since 2001.

Josh Pate reacted to the big win for Mario Cristobal‘s Hurricanes on Thursday morning’s edition of ‘Get Up.’ The college football expert had a very strong reaction to the result.

“It’s really funny when you look at a stat line. If I showed it to you the morning of the game and told you (Carson) Beck is gonna throw for 138 tonight… there would be people who would guarantee that Ohio State would win,” Pate said. “That’s not necessarily the case because that’s not necessarily what they called for Carson Beck to do last night.

“I thought one of the weirdest things coming into the game was that anyone who fundamentally thought that Miami would get blown out thought that was because they viewed Carson Beck as a weakness. It’s because they had like one week’s history in their mind, and that (Texas) A&M game didn’t have much carry-over. That’s point one.”

As Pate alluded to, Beck’s numbers don’t quite jump off the page. The Georgia transfer completed 19/26 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown without an interception. He also rushed for 23 yards on seven attempts. He, however, was a complete game manager and set the tone with a few tough rushes when Miami needed an offensive spark.

Josh Pate applauds Miami for working Ohio State like Indiana did

“Point two is that Miami made the critical error early in the game,” Pate continued. “They turned the ball over in the redzone, and that’s another thing. If we talked about that yesterday morning, we thought that was certainly something they can’t afford to do. No way, Miami can’t give the ball up in the redzone.

“They’ve got to take advantage of every scoring opportunity and they didn’t. I also thought they got a weird, overturned call that was so bad. We got all that going against Miami, and I thought there were a few DPIs that got missed and they still overcame that.”

On its second drive of the game, Miami was driving when star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. lost his first fumble of the season on the Ohio State 29-yard line. Instead of letting this sink them, the Hurricane defense forced a four-play drive and punt from the Buckeyes. Miami‘s offense then took advantage of this with a 13-play, 83-yard touchdown drive, which propelled it to an early lead.

“They forced Ohio State to work for everything, which is what Indiana did,” Pate concluded. “11 plays on one of Ohio State’s touchdown drives. 10 plays on the other one. They forced double-digit plays on the missed field goal opportunity, and the first Ohio State touchdown was a huge fourth-down conversion to (Jeremiah) Smith. You make them work to beat you like that, so you have to tip your cap to them. I think Miami found themselves in a pretty desirable position, given the flow of that game last night.”

Following the win, No. 10 Miami is now slated to face off against the winner of No. 3 Georgia/No. 6 Ole Miss in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal). That game will take place on Jan. 8.