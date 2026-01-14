College Football Playoff national championship: Josh Pate makes prediction on Indiana vs. Miami

Less than a week separates us from the College Football Playoff national championship. The Indiana Hoosiers will come into Hard Rock Stadium as the home team (at least on paper) against the Miami Hurricanes. One game for all the marbles, bringing some kind of history to fruition, no matter the result.

Predictions are beginning to roll in for Monday’s showdown, including from Josh Pate. He admits not many people are going to agree with his pick, deciding to go with Miami and Mario Cristobal. Pate provided a full explanation, saying he sees a world where Miami is able to play its best game of the season.

“I think Miami is going to play their best game,” Pate said Tuesday on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “So, I’m going to ride that hunch that their best is good enough of the line of scrimmage. That Carson Beck, situationally, is good enough. And that the kind of heat they can put on Indiana can force enough mistakes to where they take advantage of something.

“Now, I don’t expect a flawless game from Miami either. I think it’s unrealistic for them to play that way against Indiana. I think they can walk the tightrope in this game because they don’t have to do it for a season. They are within four quarters reach of a national championship. So is Indiana. I think Miami’s best is going to be just good enough… Miami wins the national championship in their own building.”

There is something Pate feels like he can compare this specific matchup to from Indiana’s schedule. Penn State played the Hoosiers tight, requiring heroics from Fernando Mendoza and Omar Cooper in the final moments. A great run game from Penn State, specifically Nicholas Singelton, helped them nearly pull off an upset. Just under 120 rushing yards wound up being Penn State’s total back in early November.

Miami is another team looking to find balance under offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. Putting together a similar performance is key in Pate’s eyes.

“I think their number needs to be higher than that,” Pate said on Miami’s rushing total. “Because otherwise, you may end up asking Carson Beck to do more than you need him to be asking him to do. Not to say Carson Beck is a weakness. But I think we’ve all understood what Miami’s sweet spot between in terms of offensive balance and play calling is.”

If Pate turns out to be correct, Miami would win the program’s first national title since 2001. All because the College Football Playoff selection committee put the Hurricanes in at the last moment. And Indiana would face heartbreak after a perfect season up to this point. Curt Cignetti and everyone associated with IU will be looking to prove Pate wrong.