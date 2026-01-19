College Football Playoff National Championship to increase police presence with President Donald Trump arrival

The College Football Playoff national championship will see an increased police presence with the arrival of President Donald Trump Monday night. The 45th and 47th leader of the free world has been a regular attendee of major college football in the past.

TMZ Sports reported the security will be ramped up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The recently added more manpower to deal with crowds and safety measures.

“We have increased police presence from our local, state, and federal agencies,” the Miami Gardens PD told TMZ on Monday. “The game is expected [to be attended by] dignitaries from the White House. Security will be tight, for those attending the game arrive earlier than usual.”

President Trump didn’t pick a winner between Indiana and Miami Monday night. But he feels it’ll be a good one.

“God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on,” Trump said. “May the best team win!”

Monday’s appearance at Hard Rock Stadium will mark the latest high-profile game President Trump will attend. He was previously at the Washington Commanders’ game against the Dallas Cowboys and performed the coin toss at this year’s Army–Navy game. He has also been at golf events such as the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.

Trump also has a connection to Miami. His granddaughter, Kai, signed with the Hurricanes’ women’s golf team as part of the Class of 2026.

By bringing Rubio, Trump is bringing someone else who has a close connection to Miami. He previously served in the U.S. Senate, representing Florida, and was in the state’s House of Representatives until his Senate election in 2011.

Not only that, President Trump got involved with the CFP in relation to the schedule. He signed an executive order to protect the Army-Navy game.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!” Trump said via Truth Social. “This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!

“Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game of Team can violate this Time Slot!!!

“On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless American, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!! President Donald J. Trump.”