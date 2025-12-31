A year after last season’s Sugar Bowl was marred by a horrific terrorist attack that resulted in the deaths of 14 people, Louisiana officials have deployed hundreds of National Guard troops onto the streets of New Orleans ahead of this year’s New Year’s Eve festivities on Bourbon Street. OutKick‘s Trey Wallace provided a glimpse of multiple National Guard soldiers stationed throughout the French Quarter ahead of tonight’s annual NYE revelry, including the presence of a temporary reinforced blockade on Bourbon Street.

CBS News reported that a caravan of National Guard Humvees drove down the famed New Orleans hotspot on Tuesday night to secure both entrances to Bourbon Street with barriers capable of blocking vehicles as part of a two-month deployment of Guard troops in the city at the request of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. This year’s Sugar Bowl national quarterfinal between No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

National Guard members securing Bourbon Street ahead of NYE celebrations in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/elYiaIz26B — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 31, 2025

Former Princeton player Tiger Bech, the brother of former TCU and LSU receiver Jack Bech, now a rookie with the Las Vegas Raiders, was among the 14 victims of the New Orleans terror attack that occured when 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas, drove a pickup truck through a barrier and onto a crowded Bourbon Street in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day before engaging in a shootout with police. The perpetrator was killed in the shootout, but the attack injured more than 50 people and delayed the 2025 Sugar Bowl national quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2.

The incident led to shelters-in-place at both Georgia and Notre Dame team hotels ahead of their scheduled appearance in the Sugar Bowl. Security officials did a sweep of the Caesars Superdome and the area around Bourbon Street, but found no additional issues and ultimately decided to reschedule the kickoff of the game for 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 2nd. The Fighting Irish won the game, 23-10, en route to a runner-up finish in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Ohio State.

Kirby Smart refuses to blame Bourbon Street terror attack on Georgia’s struggles

After the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged the personal toll the terrorist attack took on both teams and their families staying in New Orleans for the game. He elaborated at the time.

“What you can’t measure is the families of the Notre Dame players and the Georgia players that are – you’re concerned about your family, because they’re in New Orleans and you don’t know where they are,” Smart added. “And I don’t think you can quantify a measure of concern for both teams, their families. All of our players were on the phone checking on their family, and that’s the biggest concern.”

Despite the Bulldogs’ uncharacteristic struggles in last year’s Sugar Bowl, which saw Notre Dame take advantage of multiple Georgia miscues to build a 20-3 advantage before the Bulldogs’ first touchdown midway through the third quarter, Smart refused to use the tragedy and subsequent delay as an excuse.

“That was a very traumatic event. But this team was focused and ready to go play. So, I’m not going to sit here and talk about the tragedy affecting our team,” Smart concluded. “Notre Dame played well. We didn’t play great. But when we turned the ball over twice and have a kickoff returned, that’s what I attribute the loss to. Not to the tragedy or what happened. And that’s not any disrespect to the community of New Orleans or the people with tragic losses.”