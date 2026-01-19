College Football Playoff: National media members make picks for title game between Indiana, Miami
It all comes down to Monday night. Miami and Indiana will square off in the College Football Playoff national championship at Hard Rock Stadium, and the final national media picks are in for the matchup.
The Hoosiers enter the game as an 8.5-point favorite over the Hurricanes, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 46.5.
Plenty of picks came in for IU to win the national title, and On3’s Andy Staples picked Miami to cover the 8.5-point spread last week. Here are the predictions for the College Football Playoff national championship game.
Indiana Hoosiers
Zak Herbstreit, On3: Indiana
Jake Crain, On3: Indiana
David Cone, On3: Indiana
J.D. PicKell, On3: Indiana
Joey Galloway, ESPN: Indiana
Greg McElroy, ESPN: Indiana
“Stanford Steve” Coughlin, ESPN: Indiana
Pat McAfee, ESPN: Indiana
Mark Ingram, FOX Sports: Indiana
Urban Meyer, FOX Sports: Indiana
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Indiana
David Pollack: Indiana
Cole Cubelic, SEC Network: Indiana
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Bill Self
Hospitalized with medical scare
- 2New
Transfer Portal Intel
Jordan Seaton, Damon Wilson
- 3
Adapt or Die
Fixing college sports issues
- 4Hot
Way-Too-Early Top 25
Race for No. 1 begins
- 5
AP Poll Shakeup
Big movement in latest Top 25
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Indiana has put together a dominant run through the College Football Playoff this year with blowout wins over Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Oregon in the Peach Bowl. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza has led the charge, throwing more touchdowns (8) than incomplete passes (5) through two CFP games.
Miami Hurricanes
Ari Wasserman, On3: Miami
Blain Crain, On3: Miami
Booger McFarland, ESPN: Miami
Dusty Dvoracek, ESPN: Miami
Desmond Howard, ESPN: Miami
Nick Saban, ESPN: Miami
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame coach/ESPN guest analyst: Miami
Josh Pate, Josh Pate’s College Football Show: Miami
Despite entering the CFP as the last team in the field, Miami has flexed its muscle en route to the national championship game. The Hurricanes took down Texas A&M 10-3 in the first-round game before defeating Ohio State 24-14 and holding on for a victory over Ole Miss 31-24 to punch their ticket to the title game.
DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.
The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.
Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.”