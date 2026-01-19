College Football Playoff: National media members make picks for title game between Indiana, Miami

It all comes down to Monday night. Miami and Indiana will square off in the College Football Playoff national championship at Hard Rock Stadium, and the final national media picks are in for the matchup.

The Hoosiers enter the game as an 8.5-point favorite over the Hurricanes, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 46.5.

Plenty of picks came in for IU to win the national title, and On3’s Andy Staples picked Miami to cover the 8.5-point spread last week. Here are the predictions for the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Indiana Hoosiers

Zak Herbstreit, On3: Indiana

Jake Crain, On3: Indiana

David Cone, On3: Indiana

J.D. PicKell, On3: Indiana

Joey Galloway, ESPN: Indiana

Greg McElroy, ESPN: Indiana

“Stanford Steve” Coughlin, ESPN: Indiana

Pat McAfee, ESPN: Indiana

Mark Ingram, FOX Sports: Indiana

Urban Meyer, FOX Sports: Indiana

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Indiana

David Pollack: Indiana

Cole Cubelic, SEC Network: Indiana

Indiana has put together a dominant run through the College Football Playoff this year with blowout wins over Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Oregon in the Peach Bowl. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza has led the charge, throwing more touchdowns (8) than incomplete passes (5) through two CFP games.

Miami Hurricanes

Ari Wasserman, On3: Miami

Blain Crain, On3: Miami

Booger McFarland, ESPN: Miami

Dusty Dvoracek, ESPN: Miami

Desmond Howard, ESPN: Miami

Nick Saban, ESPN: Miami

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame coach/ESPN guest analyst: Miami

Josh Pate, Josh Pate’s College Football Show: Miami

Despite entering the CFP as the last team in the field, Miami has flexed its muscle en route to the national championship game. The Hurricanes took down Texas A&M 10-3 in the first-round game before defeating Ohio State 24-14 and holding on for a victory over Ole Miss 31-24 to punch their ticket to the title game.

