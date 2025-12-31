College Football Playoff: Ohio State vs. Miami Tuesday injury report revealed

The latest injury report for Miami and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals is out. The two teams are set to square off in the Cotton Bowl.

Coming into the game, Miami beat Texas A&M on the road in the first round, 10-3. Meanwhile, Ohio State had a first round bye following a 12-1 record and Big Ten runner-up finish.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

Surely, the Hurricanes are the underdogs against the Buckeyes. But Miami coach Mario Cristobal shrugged off that label ahead of their date with Ohio State.

“We don’t place any value or strategic changes as it relates to a term like `underdog’ or `favorite,’” Cristobal said. “It’s never been a part of the process. Our messaging has been consistent the entire year on how we approach our opponents, how we approach our processes.

“We’re very process-oriented. We’re very intense and very intentional in how we approach every single opponent, and this one is one that we approach in the same manner. It’s what we know. It’s what has granted us success throughout the course of the year, and certainly we’re going to stick to that.”

On the flip side of Miami, Ohio State has some change coming. OC Brian Hartline is set to take the USF head coaching gig after the CFP. Head coach Ryan Day explained how that changes things for game planning.

“Just really happy for Brian and the opportunity he’s getting,” Day said. “It’s such a strange calendar, and the timing is brutal, and but, you know, he’s handled it great, as you can imagine. And so, you know, right now, as we move forward, he’s coaching the receivers, you know, it’s a lot on his plate. It’s a lot, you know, to manage. So we’re kind of taking it day to day right now, just in terms of as we move forward going into the game, you know, it’ll be a group effort.

“Everybody will be involved with the play calling, and ultimately be my decision, you know, what calls can go into the game, in this game. Kind of want to take that off of Brian’s plate as we head into the playoffs, because he got so much going on with what he’s trying to do, but, but he’s working hard and we’re just going to keep evaluating it every day to see what’s best for the group.”