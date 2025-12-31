College Football Playoff: Oregon vs. Texas Tech Tuesday injury report revealed

The Oregon Ducks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to meet in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day. That will be acting as a highly anticipated College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup. In the lead-up to that game, both teams are sharing injury reports.

Oregon enters the game having taken care of business in the opening round of the CFP against James Madison. The Ducks beat the Dukes by a score of 51-34. That came following an 11-1 regular season where the Ducks actually missed out on the Big Ten Championship Game.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, had a first round bye in the CFP. That comes after the Red Raiders put together an 11-1 regular season before winning the Big 12 Championship Game. That would be enough to earn the No. 4 seed in the CFP.

Both teams released an initial injury report for the Orange Bowl on Monday. Those have now been updated for Tuesday, December 30th, and can be seen below.

No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders

DL Skyler Gill-Howard – Out

QB Will Hammond – Out

OL Hunter Zambrano – Out

WR T.J. West – Probable

LB Jacob Rodriguez – Probable

DB Ashton Hampton – Probable

DB Donte Balfour – Probable

K Stone Harrington – Probable

No. 5 Oregon Ducks

DB Kingston Lopa – Out

WR Kyler Kasper – Out

DB Sione Laulea – Out

WR Evan Stewart – Out

WR Justius Lowe – Out

DB Solomon Davis – Out

RB Da’Juan Riggs – Out

OL Genorris Wilson – Out

DB Trey McNutt – Questionable

A point of concern for Texas Tech on the initial injury report was star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. He would appear, being listed as probably. This comes after a season where he was the do-everything linebacker for the Red Raiders’ defense. After finishing fifth in the Heisman voting, Texas Tech needs him as healthy as possible for this College Football Playoff run.

Oregon had more players initially ruled out ahead of this game. That notably includes three wide receivers. There has previously been some hope that Evan Stewart, in particular, could return for the College Football Playoff after missing the entire regular season. However, for the time being, he’s still not going to be able to hit the field for the Ducks. Along with Stewart, Justius Lowe and Kyler Kasper have also been initially ruled out at wide receiver.

Kickoff in the Orange Bowl is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day. The winner is set to move on to the College Football Playoff semifinal against either Alabama or Indiana.