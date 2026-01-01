College Football Playoff: Oregon vs. Texas Tech Wednesday injury report revealed

The College Football Playoff is ready for quarterfinal action at bowl sites. There, the Orange Bowl is set to host one of the most interesting games of the round, between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oregon Ducks.

Texas Tech enters the game with a 12-1 record. That includes a win in the Big 12 Championship Game, their first conference championship since 1994 in the Southwest Conference. That was all good enough to earn them a first round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon, on the other hand, went 11-1 in the regular season but that wasn’t quite good enough to earn a bye week in this year’s Playoff. Instead, they would need to play in the opening round of the CFP against James Madison. That game would be quickly in hand, even with some garbage time scoring for a 51-34 finish.

Ahead of the game, both Oregon and Texas Tech have released updated injury reports. Those reports, as of the day before the game, can be seen here.

No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders

DL Skyler Gill-Howard – Out

QB Will Hammond – Out

OL Hunter Zambrano – Out

WR T.J. West – Probable

K Stone Harrington – Probable

No. 5 Oregon Ducks

DB Kingston Lopa – Out

WR Kyler Kasper – Out

DB Sione Laulea – Out

WR Evan Stewart – Out

WR Justius Lowe – Out

DB Solomon Davis – Out

RB Da’Juan Riggs – Out

OL Genorris Wilson – Out

DB Trey McNutt – Probable

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have seen star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez appear on their injury report in the lead-up to the Orange Bowl. He however is off the injury report and ready to go on Thursday. Rodriguez is the heart and soul of the Red Raiders’ elite defense, and he would even receive Heisman votes that landed him a fifth place finish, just outside of being invited to New York.

For Oregon, there is a long list of injuries and players already being ruled out of the Orange Bowl. That includes three defensive backs. That will prove to be a major test of the Ducks’ depth against Texas Tech.

Beyond that, Oregon is also going to be down three wide receivers. Among those receivers is Evan Stewart. He’s missed the entire season. Still, there had been hope that he could return for the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t happened yet, though.

The Orange Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day. The winner is set to move on to the College Football Playoff semifinal against either Alabama or Indiana.