The Miami Hurricanes pulled off a College Football Playoff upset on New Year’s Eve. The Hurricanes would knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, and it was no fluke, either.

In the aftermath of the game, Paul Finebaum appeared on Get Up on New Year’s Day. There, he admitted that he was shocked at how Miami handled Ohio State because it’s not something that happened to the Buckeyes all season long.

“I was shocked how Miami bullied Ohio State,” Paul Finebaum said. “We really haven’t seen that all year. We saw them struggle against Indiana, but I think we just got a false sense of security with Ohio State, starting back with the game between Arch Manning and Texas. Because they were so dominant and then they were really not challenged again.”

Ohio State went unbeaten during the regular season. That included wins against teams like Texas and Michigan. As a result, they were the No. 1 team in the country for most of the season, only suffering a close Big Ten Championship Game loss before getting to the College Football Playoff with a bye week.

Notably, Ohio State would actually outgain Miami during the Orange Bowl, with 332 yards compared to 291 yards. Most of that came in the passing game, though, as the line of scrimmage proved to be a major issue. Ohio State would rush for just 45 yards and allow five sacks, throwing two interceptions in the loss.

That led Finebaum to question what went wrong for Ohio State. In particular, why the team looked so different from when it was at its best.

“And you just have to wonder what happened to this team? Did they lose an edge? Because they were ineffective in the Big Ten Championship Game,” Finebaum said. “And last night they just did not look like the same team that so many people, including myself, after Texas went down, declared as almost invincible.”

Those are questions that are difficult to answer in the immediate aftermath of the game. At the same time, head coach Ryan Day will need to figure out what went wrong this offseason and make those corrections.

In the end, it wasn’t how Ohio State wanted to end the season. The Buckeyes weren’t able to repeat as national champions and finished the season on a two-game losing streak to finish 12-2. Still, with an unbeaten regular season and a win over Michigan, there were plenty of positives to take out of the season even with the early exit from the College Football Playoff.