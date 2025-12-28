College Football Playoff Picks: Experts predict final scores for CFP quarterfinal games

With first-round games in the books, it’s on to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The four-game slate starts with a standalone matchup on New Year’s Eve before a tripleheader on New Year’s Day to kick off 2026.

Ohio State and Miami will square off in the Cotton Bowl to get the quarterfinals underway Dec. 31. From there, Oregon and Texas Tech will play in the Orange Bowl Jan. 1 before Indiana takes on Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Georgia vs. Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl will round things out in primetime on New Year’s Day.

On3 experts Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman, Chris Low, J.D. PicKell and Brett McMurphy logged their picks for the quarterfinal games. Here’s who they think will win those games and advance to the CFP semifinals Jan. 8-9.

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Miami

Date/Time/TV: Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Andy Staples: Ohio State 17, Miami 10

Ari Wasserman: Ohio State 27, Miami 13

Chris Low: Ohio State 31, Miami 17

J.D. PicKell: Ohio State 24, Miami 17

Brett McMurphy: Miami 16, Ohio State 14

Miami punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals with a grind-it-out victory over Texas A&M last week, setting up a matchup with Ohio State. The Buckeyes fell to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, but still came in as the No. 2 team in the final CFP rankings to secure a first-round bye.

Point spread/over-under (via BetMGM): Ohio State -9.5, 42.5

Average Final Score: Ohio State 22.6, Miami 14.6

Orange Bowl: Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Date/Time/TV: Jan. 1, Noon ET, ESPN

Andy Staples: Oregon 38, Texas Tech 35

Ari Wasserman: Oregon 31, Texas Tech 27

Chris Low: Texas Tech 34, Oregon 23

J.D. PicKell: Oregon 27, Texas Tech 25

Brett McMurphy: Texas Tech 27, Oregon 20

Oregon didn’t leave any room for doubt in its first-round College Football Playoff game last week, cruising past James Madison at Autzen Stadium. That sent the Ducks to the Orange Bowl, where they will take on Big 12 champion Texas Tech in what On3’s team of experts thinks could be an offensive display.

Point spread/over-under (via BetMGM): Oregon -1.5, 52.5

Average Final Score: Texas Tech 29.6, Oregon 27.8

Rose Bowl: Indiana vs. Alabama

Date/Time/TV: Dec. 1, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Andy Staples: Indiana 24, Alabama 10

Ari Wasserman: Indiana 17, Alabama 7

Chris Low: Indiana 30, Alabama 28

J.D. PicKell: Indiana 28, Alabama 17

Brett McMurphy: Indiana 28, Alabama 10

It wasn’t easy for Alabama early in the first round game against Oklahoma, but the Crimson Tide flipped the script and punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Indiana awaits in the Rose Bowl after going undefeated during the regular season and winning the Big Ten Championship with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza leading the charge.

Point spread/over-under (via BetMGM): Indiana -7, 48.5

Average Final Score: Indiana 25.4, Alabama 14.4

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Date/Time/TV: Dec. 1, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Andy Staples: Georgia 38, Ole Miss 30

Ari Wasserman: Ole Miss 38, Georgia 35

Chris Low: Georgia 28, Ole Miss 27

J.D. PicKell: Georgia 31, Ole Miss 20

Brett McMurphy: Georgia 31, Ole Miss 15

Pete Golding’s head coaching debut went without a hitch as Ole Miss flew past Tulane in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Now, the Rebels will prepare for another rematch of a regular season game as they head to the Sugar Bowl to take on Georgia, which won the SEC Championship over Alabama to secure a first-round bye in the CFP.

Point spread/over-under (via BetMGM): Georgia -6.5, 56.5

Average Final Score: Georgia 32.6, Ole Miss 26.0

