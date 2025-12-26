College Football Playoff: Predicting Rose Bowl outcome between Alabama, Indiana

When the sun sets in Pasadena on New Year’s Day, it’ll be No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama playing on the field in the Rose Bowl. Now, a week from kickoff between the Hoosiers and the Crimson Tide, On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman have shared their early predictions for that quarterfinal in the College Football Playoff.

Staples and Wasserman broke down and previewed the Rose Bowl on ‘Andy & Ari On3’ on Monday. They both agreed that this one leans heavily towards IU, with the Hoosiers not going to be at all concerned, having been there and done that at this point through their undefeated record, with the Crimson Tide.

“When Indiana plays a team that’s overmatched, Indiana kicks the crap out of them. Like, Indiana doesn’t not show up for games. You know, when they play a team that’s inferior, they crush that team. And, I’m not saying that Alabama is that inferior to Indiana, because Alabama is one of the more talented teams that Indiana is going to play all season. But Indiana just got done beating a much more talented team than Alabama in Ohio State,” said Staples. “So, it’s not like Alabama is going to scare Indiana. It’s not like Alabama’s talent is going to scare Indiana…They’re not going to be scared of any of this. None of it is going to intimidate them. So, all of the narrative stuff that we’re going to talk about around the game, and we’re going to be really guilty of that between now and the game too? Curt Cignetti is not going to be dealing with any that…They’re going to be watching the film, and they’re going to watch the film and go, we’re better than this team.”

However, playing devil’s advocate in the discussion, they did wonder if the best-case game played by Alabama would be enough in a one-game scenario to eliminate a team that, at least at this rate through thirteen wins, could be due for a loss in Indiana. It’s the fact that they had to frame it that way, though, that was even more of a credit to the Hoosiers.

“The problem is is that I think, in this era of the sport, it’s going to be really hard to go 16-0 or 17-0,” said Wasserman. “Teams just get beat sometimes, and Indiana hasn’t lost yet. So, maybe there’s a little of that, of, you know, is it their time to struggle, is it their time to fall short.”

“They haven’t played a game yet, but I just got through saying they don’t really play bad games,” Staples said. “But, listen to ourselves. Listen to this. We’re talking about Indiana’s worst games, and can Alabama beat Indiana when it’s playing its worst game. Like, that’s what we’re talking about. We’re not even talking about the possibility of, like, Indiana plays its best game? We’re not giving Alabama a chance.”

“I just don’t know what (Alabama’s best game) is. That’s, like, from the four-game winning streak?” Wasserman said. “I mean, listen, it’s a seven-point spread, which means it should be a competitive game, you know.”

With that, Staples and Wasserman each went with a win and a cover of the touchdown-sized spread for Indiana. They both thought they were the better team, with nothing but this season needed to base that opinion on, and didn’t overthink it from there in being behind the Hoosiers.

“I’m just not going to overcomplicate this,” said Wasserman. “I’m going to pick the better team to cover the spread. The better team is Indiana. I don’t care about history today. I don’t care about what you were for ten years. I care about the tape that you put on display.”

“I am with you (on Indiana),” said Staples. “And, seven? You know, again, it’s hard to process, but, when you take the logos off, it’s not as hard. If you just watch these teams play, without logos, you would have no problem picking Indiana to cover this game.”

